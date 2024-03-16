Jets’ Free Agent Signings Bring Some Stability Back

You can’t fault Joe Douglas for this one…at least not yet.

The Jets’ GM took an active stance in the free agent market and filled some necessary voids with some top-shelf items.

The Jets did it.

They signed Tyrod Taylor as their much-needed backup quarterback after Gardner Minshew and Jacoby Brissett found other avenues to take their wares. Taylor was their next best option.

They also signed former Cowboys’ left tackle and All-Pro Tyron Smith, as Douglas wanted little time inking him after he declared himself available. Smith will be the left wall that can make Aaron Rodgers feel more secure about tearing another Achilles.

The Jets also helped secure their offensive front by signing guard John Simpson from the Ravens’ nest. As a final coo, they brought back tackle Morgan Moses, who they foolishly let walk away in free agency a few years ago.

An equally important move that didn’t receive the fanfare of the others was the resigning of kicker Greg Zuerlein, who has been one of the team’s MVPs over the past few seasons.

On the defensive side, the Jets added defensive linemen Javon Kinlaw (San Francisco) and Leki Fotua (Arizona) and acquired cornerback Isaiah Oliver (49ers). They also re-signed safety Chuck Clark and punter Thomas Morestead.

It was a busy week with necessary additions.

With Taylor, the Jets have the viable backup they have been seeking. One main problem, though. The 34-year-old has dealt with injuries in each of his 11 previous seasons. Hopefully, he won’t have to be pressed into service for a lengthy period of time.

The same can be said for both Smith and Moses, who both have had their troubles playing an entire NFL card. If the Jets can get at least 13 games from both of them, they will be in good shape. Smith has missed 37 games over the last four years.

Still, stay positive here.

With their new O-line additions, the Jets shouldn’t again have the 13 different combinations they had last year.

This is a complete rebuild with Smith and Moses at tackles, Sullivan and Alijah Vera-Tucker and Joe Tippmann at center. Smith and Moses also have the mid-30 age factor hanging over them.

Despite having Smith and Moses, the Jets still should lean to draft an offensive tackle with the 10th pick in April’s draft. There has been talk swirling that the Jets would draft a wide receiver, but former Charger Mike Williams or Bengals’ standout Tee Higgins could surface here.

Odell Beckham Jr., Allen Robinson, and Michael Gallup are also some interesting names in the receiver free-agent roundup.

The Jets may also lean to draft Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, who is envisioned as the next Kellen Winslow Sr.

And then there is Rodgers. He will be returning from another darkness retreat, and there is the recurring talk of him being the running mate of Robert Kennedy Jr. in the upcoming November election.

So, for the time being, the Jets look like a better football team.

Kennedy will announce his running mate Tuesday. If it isn’t Rodgers, rumor has former wrestler Jesse “The Body” Ventura apparently will get the nod. Go figure.

If it is Rodgers, this week’s stability will soon swing back to typical Jets’ instability.