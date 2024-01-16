Sportsbooks
The PWHL Comes To Long Island

Written By: Ashley Scharge
Published: Jan 16, 2024
Updated: Jan 16, 2024
AP Photo

Before a crowd of   2,201 and chats of let’s go New York, New York at the UBS Arena,  The Women’s Professional Hockey League arrived with a Montreal 6-2 Win. Marie-Phillip Poulin  had a Hat Trick..  Kennedy Marchment scored the game winning goal for Montreal at the 4:58 mark of period third period to break a 2-2 tie. Erin Ambrose had a goal and assist for Montreal.

Jessie Eldridge had a goal and assist for New York,  and  said, “ I think we always want to win that our first goal in coming to the rink”.  Ella Shelton scored the other New York goal.

New York coach Howie Draper said, “We’re a ways a away from where we need to be to beat a  team like that.”

Draper, does on to say, “Perhaps played a more organized game and I think it probably can be whittled down to just to one on one battles.”

Montreal was 2/4 on power play. New York was 1/4 on power play. Goaltenders  Montreal’s.  Elaine Chuli stopped 30 of 32 shots. And New York’s Connie Schroeder stopped 30 of 35 shots. Montreal record is now 2-1 winning all their games on the road and Saturday they open at home. against Boston. New York now 1-2 and play Sunday in Minnesota

The PWHL named its inaugural ‘3 Stars of the Week’ on Monday and two New York talents were recognized for their opening week performances. Forward Alex Carpenter earned second star honors for scoring two goals and one assist in two games against Toronto and currently sits tied for second in PWHL points. Goaltender Corinne Schroeder stopped all 29 shots she faced to preserve the team’s 4-0 shutout to open the season. Minnesota’s Grace Zumwinkle was named first star with four goals.
Ashley Scharge

