The PWHL Comes To Long Island

AP Photo

Before a crowd of 2,201 and chats of let’s go New York, New York at the UBS Arena, The Women’s Professional Hockey League arrived with a Montreal 6-2 Win. Marie-Phillip Poulin had a Hat Trick.. Kennedy Marchment scored the game winning goal for Montreal at the 4:58 mark of period third period to break a 2-2 tie. Erin Ambrose had a goal and assist for Montreal.

Jessie Eldridge had a goal and assist for New York, and said, “ I think we always want to win that our first goal in coming to the rink”. Ella Shelton scored the other New York goal.

New York coach Howie Draper said, “We’re a ways a away from where we need to be to beat a team like that.”

Draper, does on to say, “Perhaps played a more organized game and I think it probably can be whittled down to just to one on one battles.”

Montreal was 2/4 on power play. New York was 1/4 on power play. Goaltenders Montreal’s. Elaine Chuli stopped 30 of 32 shots. And New York’s Connie Schroeder stopped 30 of 35 shots. Montreal record is now 2-1 winning all their games on the road and Saturday they open at home. against Boston. New York now 1-2 and play Sunday in Minnesota