Win or Lose, Jets Need To Move Forward From Belichick Curse

There has been some emphasis placed on the Jets’ 15-game losing streak to the Patriots in Foxboro Sunday afternoon.

Win or lose, the Jets need to put it behind them. Can they? Sometimes, a curse is tough to beat.

The streak has been a psychological ploy that Pats’ head coach Bill Belichick has played on the Jets since New York last recorded a victory in the series on Dec. 27, 2015. Belichick got into the heads of former quarterback Sam Darnold and current signal caller Zach Wilson, being able to saber rattle both of them.

This week also marked the 24th anniversary since Belichick announced his resignation almost immediately after he was hired as the head coach of the Jets. It was the famous scribble on the cocktail napkin resignation announcement.

Longtime Jets’ fans would love to see their team beat Belichick and end the streak against the legendary head coach, whose time in New England appears to be over.

If they do, a Jets’ all-time nemesis will be gone, and the Jets can close an ugly chapter.

There’s also a faction of Jets’ fans spearheaded by devoted fan and WFAN personality Joe Beningo who believe that Belichick will have the last laugh here. The vision of Belichick being carried off the field by his players already has become an ingrained thought.

The streak and the Belichick drama will steal its share of the national spotlight Sunday, likely being outshined by the Dolphins-Bills, Jaguars-Titans, Eagles-Giants, Saints-Falcons, and Bucs-Panthers, all with postseason implications.

Breaking the streak certainly will relieve some tension as well as provide some fodder for the presumed Jets’ playoff run next season led by Aaron Rodgers. If it is still one, it will lose some of its staying power if Belichick Is gone.

Yet, who knows? Stranger things have happened in this game, and evil Bill could be back to further haunt them.

Getting a win over the Pats, though, will help. This will be on the Jets’ defense to keep the Bailey Zappe-led Patriots to under 20 –preferably 17- points, and hope that Jets’ quarterback Trevor Siemian, running back Breece Hall, and kicker Greg Zuerlein can combine their talents for a victory.

If the Jets are to advance to the next level under Rodgers, the “streak” has to be put behind them, even if Zappe rallies his troops for a streak for their departing coach. They should be looking at the long laundry list of issues for a team that started 6-2 last season to end 7-10, and had a 4-3 mark at one point before they have dropped seven of their last nine this season.

Since that 6-3 start in 2022, the Jets are 7-17. Under head coach Robert Saleh’s three years, they are 17-33.

Ironically if the Jets lose Sunday, Salhe will have twice as many career losses than wins. The Belichick curse continues.

A win can end it. If not, can the Jets put it behind them without Belichick? We shall see.