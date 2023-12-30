Giants Can Play Spoiler Against Rams Admist Their Own Issues

The Giants’ infatuation and run with Tommy “Chicken Cutlets” DeVito is over. At least, it is for now.

The local high school product has assured himself of being a third-string quarterback on the Giants next season, or taking his talents elsewhere. He’s done enough to merit getting another look from the Giants or another team.

Now, it’s back to reality.

The Giants will have their hands full the final two weeks of the season, first with the Rams Sunday at MetLife, and then a return match with the Eagles the following Sunday. Both teams have playoff implications on the line.

On the other hand, the Giants will look at the final two weeks to further evaluate their future. The Giants are playing out the string, only having left to play a spoiler role here. With their relatively young team, the Giants will have plenty of jobs on the line in the final two games.

Los Angeles has won five of its last six games, and they can likely clinch a playoff spot with a victory.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford has rounded into form with more than 3,000 passing yards and a 23-9 touchdown-to interception ratio. Puka Nucua has a league fourth-best 96 receptions and Cooper Kupp has 55. Running back Kyren Williams has topped the 1,000-yard mark in rushing.

The Giants surely will take a lean, long, look at their defense after the season. They’ll enter Sunday’s game ranked 28th overall, 20th against the pass and 29th against the rush. Edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has developed into the player they envisioned, and the Giants should resign safety Xaiver McKinney, who anchors the secondary.

Offensively, the Giants will counter with quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who nearly pulled ofd the upset against the Eagles on Christmas Day.

Running back Saquon Barkley is 123 yards shy of 1,000 for the season,and he is coming off a 25-carry, 80-yard performance against Philadelphia.

But the Giants have slipped offensively, as they have surpassed the Jets as the league’s worst overall offensive unit, ranking 32, last (32nd) passing and 14th rushing.

The Giants will look to rely on Barkley and also have Taylor work to get the ball down field.

The Rams’ Aaron Donald is still a force on a defensive unit that is ranked 18th overall, 22nd against the pass, and 13th against the rush.

Could this be Barkley’s final two games as a Giant? There hasn’t been any whispers about a new contract, and his future likely will depend on which direction the Giants decide to go with their quarterback and their offensive line. There also is a void at receiver.

Daniel Jones should be back at quarterback next season and the real question here is Jones’ recurring neck injury. Head coach Brian Daboll appears to have Jones under control, but can the 26-year-old avoid the injuries? The Giants currently have the fifth overall spot in the 2024 draft, and easily could draft a top quarterback prospect.

They could also spend that pick on a lineman, as the offensive line needs a total retool. The Giants could draft a tackle and move Evan Neal to guard and shop for the other one. John Michael Schmitz will be back at center.

There are two challenging weeks of football left. Over those next two weeks, it will be interesting to see how the Giants respond, and how the plots and subplot begin to play themselves out.