Giants’ Final Phase Triggers 2024 Multiple Scenarios

This isn’t a good way for the Giants to end the season.

There isn’t much under their holiday tree, but for the Seinfeld flunkies..Happy Festivus!

They will travel to Philadelphia for a Christmas day clash with the Eagles, where they haven’t won since 2010, dropping 13 straight. Philly also has won the last four overall meetings.

The Giants then have consecutive home games with the recent ramblin’ Rams, who have emerged as a playoff contender, and a rematch with the Eagles. The rematch was once thought as a meaningless game where the Eagles would have the division clinched. That scenario has changed.

For the eternal Big Blue optimists who thought the ‘Gints had a playoff push with their 5-9 record, forget about it.

A 13.5-point line this weekend should send you a different message. This will be a regroup game for the Eagles for their playoff push.

Instead, the Giants can take a deep plunge into their reality, contemplating a series of issues.

Is Tommy DeVito the quarterback of their future, or just a bonafide backup? Does he have a future on the quarterback market with possibly double-digit openings for starters around the league next season?

Is Daniel Jones the answer at quarterback coming off a knee injury as well as his lingering neck problems?

Does Saquon Barkley work out a long-term deal, or shop himself on the free-agent market?

Is there any solidification along the Giants’ offensive line?

And will Wink Martindale return as defensive coordinator amid swirling rumors of a riff with head coach Brian Daboll and a defense that has underperformed?

There’s plenty on the table to answer for a team that was envisioned as a playoff contender this season.

DeVito should be back as the primary backup, and the Giants will turn to Jones. It is a good idea to draft a quarterback with Jones’ injury propensity. They currently are in a battle with the Bears and Jets for the fifth spot in the 2024 draft. Could Bears’ quarterback Justin Fields be in the mix?

Barkley will be seeking a long-term deal, but he is a year older. The team could place the franchise tag on him in the range of $12 million. Since his rookie year, he hasn’t been able to shake injuries, and he’ll be 27 in February. For the Giants’ sake, this shouldn’t be a situation to sign him that drags into training camp.

The Giants’ offensive line has had some moments of stability in recent weeks, but they need a revamp overall.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas and center John Michael Schmitz will be back. Right tackle Evan Neal has been a bust, and the Giants need to fill both guard spots, replacing Ben Bredeson, Justin Pugh, and Mark Glowinski, who all need to be replaced. GM Joe Schoen may do some work in the draft with his team having some room in the second and third rounds.

Martindale has been under fire for most of the season for his defense that is ranked 24th overall. They are 19th against the pass and 29th against the rush. Besides Martindale, there are other Giants’s coaches who could get axed.

Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence hasn’t lived up to his huge extension, and Adoree’ Jackson and Xaiver McKinney are free agents. The Giants will let Jackson walk.

Monday night in Philly probably will begin the thought process toward next season for a team that easily could finish 5-12.

It’s reality time, and there are plenty of questions ahead.

Happy Festivus!