Wilson, Jets’ Defense Emerge As Unlikely Dynamic Duo in 30-6 Texas Thumping

For Jets’ fans, you had to look at everything twice today.You especially had to wipe away the driving rain if you were at MetLife Sunday for the Jets’ 30-6 throttling of the Texans.

You were surprised with a resurrection and reminded of a mainstay in your Jets’ life.

You may also find yourself wondering what’s next as the team heads to Miami Sunday.

Yet, was this really happening? Was this the Zach Wilson everybody thought we had back in 2021?

Along with Wilson, the Jets’ defense showed that they also have plenty left to give over the final four games, as they made it a miserable afternoon for Houston rookie phenom quarterback C. J. Stroud, who would eventually leave the game in concussion protocol.

Against the Texans, it was. Wilson showed everyone that he still has some field left in the tank.

Wilson was crisp, confident, and poised. He did have the benefit of a rather steady offensive line despite being sacked four times. He could have been corralled a few more times, but he stepped up into the pocket. Wilson even through down field.

His 27-for-36, 301-yard (career-highest 75 percent completion rate) performance arguably could have been the ebay of his career. It’s hard to think that Wilson completed 28 of 39 attempts for 245 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Chiefs Oct. 1.

Wilson made the most of connecting with favorite target Garrett Wilson, who was targeted 14 times and caught nine balls for 108 yards. Heck, even Randall Cobb caught one pass, a 15-yard touchdown doink.

If anything, Wilson raised his stock value on the quarterback market. It’s assumed he’ll be dealt in the offseason, but who knows?

If Wilson plays like he did, there are winnable games left against Washington, Cleveland with Joe Flacco? (there will be some storylines there), and a 15-game losing streak showdown against the Pats in New England.

Wilson could go into South Beach next weekend and throttle the Dolphins.

It certainly becomes intriguing if Wilson has found his touch.

As for the defense, they made the big stops when they needed to make them, and didn’t come out flat.

They had five sacks and six quarterback hits with big games from Quinnen and Quincy Williams, and Bryce Huff. Rookie rusher Will McDonald had a sack and Jeramine Johnson had another solid game up front. The unit had 10 pass deflections, three from D.J. Reed and two from Sauce Gardner.

It was another strong case for defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich to be considered for a head coaching job next season.

Just when you began to figure out what number draft pick the Jets would have had, we may have a change of course.

Still, the Jets haven’t won in Miami since 2015, and the Dolphins could be looking to hold onto the possible No. 1 seed in the AFC depending on the outcome of their Monday night game.

For a rain-swept, Sunday afternoon atmosphere better suited at MetLife for frogs and turtles, there was some joy in Jetsville.

We also found out what we thought we knew about Wilson, and what we know about the defense.