This Jets-Bills Showdown Isn’t A Predictable One

Can the Jets beat the Bills in Buffalo Sunday and sweep the season series?

Literally..don’t bet on it. Yet..you never know. The AFC East is a muddled mess.

The way these two teams are currency going, no one should have a secure feeling on either side.

None of us truly believed the Jets would pull out the first game against Buffalo after Aaron Rodgers went down. Somehow they did. They primarily did it with Breece Hall’s 147 rushing yards, highlighted by that 83-yard burst when everyone thought he would only get a few carries as a cautious=us measure.

The Jets haven’t swept a season series since 2011 when they also beat the Bills in a playoff game.

However, the Jets can bring themselves back to .500 with a win (5-5) and drop the Bills (5-6) below the mark. Think about that.

The Jets haven’t been able to score, and the Bills can’t put it all together lately. It’s true that the Bills have had injuries, but they are looking more like an overrated team. The Josh Allen magic may have worn off. .

A Jets win in upstate New Work would put them on the heels of the Dolphins, who they would host five days’ later in a new NFL gimmick with an afternoon Black Friday game. They also have to travel to South beach down the stretch.

Miami hosts the rising Raiders Sunday, and the ‘Fins need to beat an upstart team to validate their stance as a contender. Las Begas has suddenly found life beyond Josh McDaniel.

So, the Jets’ future over their final eight games doesn;t really depend on Zach Wilson..it depends on Hall and their defense.

Hall has gained 311 yards in his last five games, but he only has 78 yards in November games for a paltry 2.7 yards per carry.

The Jets parted ways with running back Michael Carter, who they once based their future running game around, and they will center around Hall and Dalvin Cook, who has shown a resurgence in recent weeks.

Garrett Wilson injured his elbow in Las Vegas last week, and his availability will be a game-time decision. That spells more time for Zach Wilson and places more emphasis on Hall.

This is a situation in which the Jets can prove to themselves that they can score, and the Bills simply need a win.

As for the Jets’ defense, they have been steady, but they couldn’t find enough ways to corral the Raiders in the closing moments last week. Still, it is hard to shovel any blame on them.

It’s another Jets-Bills clash in Orchard Park, the 127th in the series in which the Bills lead 68-58.