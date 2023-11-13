Jets’ Vegas Loss Reveals Some Bad Addictions

At this point of the season, the Jets easily could be 6-3.

They’re not. They’re 4-5. The recent Las Vegas loss revealed a harsh sense of reality about this team.

Unless they solve their issues, it will be a long eight weeks ahead. Aaron Rodgers has hinted about coming back in early December. But can it make a difference, and is it worth it?

A week ago on a Sunday night, they were manhandled by the Chargers’ defense led by Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack, who did their part in an eight-sack night.

Even after their frustrating 16-12 loss to the Raiders Monday night, the season technically isn’t lost. But do you really believe the Jets can make a run?

Yeah, they can do it with their defense that is among the league’s elite, and has allowed 46 points in their last four games. The defense did their part against the Raiders with their lone blemish being allowing long run by Josh Jacobs in the closing session that led to backup quarterback Aidan O’Connell flipping a touchdown pass to rookie tight end Michael Mayer. The Raiders have allowed 21.4 points per game this season.

Giving up 16 points in any given game would normally put the offense in a good position to win a game. It doesn’t work when you haven’t scored a touchdown in 39 series.

Jets’ fans should build a shrine to kicker Greg Zuerlein, who accounted for all of their offense and has converted 22 of 23 kicks this season.

Yes, most of the Jets’ four wins this season can be attributed to their defense and Zuerlein.

Where’s the offense?

Against Las Vegas, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett did dial some more options for Wilson, who took it upon himself to make things happen with his legs. His apparent go-ahead touchdown on a sprint into the end zone was wiped off the board when he stepped out of bounds at the three-yard line.

Breece Hall then rambled into the end zone for an apparent score, but it was wiped out by a holding penalty(Add penalties to the list of miscues here. The Jets are ranked in the top half of the league, but the timing of them is atrocious).

Sadly, the Jets had to settle for a Zuerlein field goal. Getting Hall back on track is another story.

They are a league-low 22.7 percent inside the red zone and have converted only 25 percent of their third downs. Their third-down conversion rate is the fourth lowest since the league merger in 1970. Think about that.

Hackett, Wilson, and head coach Robert Saleh need to put their heads together to figure out how to score.

The Jets will head to Buffalo Sunday, and the Bills will be gunning for them. However, the Bills are also having a problem scoring points, and their defense is still banged up.

Three weeks ago, the Jets were looking to pick up some wins to put them atop the AFC, passing the bumbling Bills and duped Dolphins (have trouble with winning teams).

These Jets were 6-3 and riding high last season before they ended the year dropping seven of their last eight and finishing 7-10.

With or without Rodgers this year, it could be worse.