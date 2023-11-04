Giants Can’t Afford A Bad Spin In Vegas

Daniel Jones is back.

The question now is..are the Giants? They should be.

It wasn’t the fault of the Giants’ defense last week in their 13-10 loss to the Jets at MetLife. Dexter Lawrence and Kayvon Thibodeaux spearheaded constant defensive pressure that handcuffed the Jets’ offense. Thibodeaux is emerging as the projected force the Giants expected. He was a one-man wrecking crew with his nine tackles, three sacks, and a key forced fumble.

Unfortunately, their offense turned inept after Tyrod Taylor left with an injury. Backup Tommy DeVito could have been a hometown Jersey hero, but he could only generate -1 yard passing and 12 yards rushing.

After Taylor went down, head coach Brian Daboll wasn’t going to allow DeVito to throw the ball. That didn’t work out as planned. It was a disastrous offensive scheme.

Saquon Barkey carried the ball 36 times for 128 yards, the G-Men had 52 rushing plays overall. In comparison, they had 14 passing plays.

Also, always reliable kicker Graham Gano wasn’t close to full strength and missed a 35-yrd field goals that would have sealed a certainly ugly win. Gano is done for the season with knee surgery.

However, there is a silver lining here.

The Giants will face the hapless Raiders in Las Vegas late Sunday afternoon with ex-Giant linebacker Antonio Piece in charge after head coach Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler got booted earlier this week.

There is plenty of disfunction and dissent around the 3-5 Raiders, as wide receiver Davante Adams had publicly voiced his displeasure with the scene. That is why Adams was rumored to be headed to the Jets this week for a reunite with Aaron Rodgers.

Here is the perfect storyline for the Giants to face one of their own on the opposite coaching sidelines.

The Giants couldn’t have asked for a better situation to right their ship than a trip to Vegas. The Raiders can rank with the Cardinals, Panthers, Packers, Bears, and the Patriots as the cellar dwellers.

Pierce benched starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and his $33.75 million annual deal, and has handed the ball to rookie Aidan O’Connell. The rookie has seen some time and has been adequate. NFL lifer Brian Hoyer is also around.

The 2-6 Giants need a win, and everything appears to be aligned in their favor. Late Saturday night, it appeared they would get tackles Evan Neal and William Thomas back up front to help secure a unit that has been in shambles all season.

Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is sure to dial up enough pressures and schemes to rattle O’Connell, and Barkley will get his workload.

This should help Jones ease his way back without any undue pressure. He won’t have the oft-injured tight end and leading receiver Darren Waller, who is on IR for four games.

A loss here to the wretched Raiders could be more calamitous than the Jets’ debacle.

This one is on Daboll to show that the Giants are a card carrier back to the middle of the pack.