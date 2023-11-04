For Once, Jets May Have Some Good Fortune on Their Side.

Luck,

It’s an element that has been missing from the Jets’ fans’ vocabulary. The Jets have been regular recipients of the famed “Fickled Finger of Fate” award. If you’re in the same age range as me, you know what it is (Go back to Rowan and Martin’s “Laugh-In”).

How many times have we all said..”same old Jets.”

Maybe, just maybe, the Jets’ luck has turned.

They were the recipients of the Eagles’ questionable play calling down the stretch of their game, as Philly decided to throw the ball instead of running the ball to seal the game. To the Jets’ credit, their defense made the plays necessary to record possibly the biggest upset of the season.

Last week, Giants’ head coach Brian Daboll also made some questionable calls, allowing kicker Graham Gano to attempt a 35-yard field goal when Gano apparently was injured. Gano needs knee surgery and is lost for the season.

So, now the Jets are riding a three-game winning streak with a 4-3 overall record heading into Monday night’s clash with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Los Angeles comes in with a 3-4 record, the latest was a 3-13 victory over the Bears last Sunday night after rather tight losses to the Chiefs and Cowboys. In fact, their four losses have been by a combined 22 points.

The onus again will be on the Jets’ defense to contain Justin Herbert as well as the banged-up Jets’ offensive line to protect Zach Wilson from the likes of Khalil Mack (seven sacks) and Joe Bosa (four sacks).

The Jets will have their sixth different offensive line arrangement against the Chargers, the most notable loss being guard Laken Tomlinson, who had played every single snap since the 2018 season. Tackle Duane Brown is back, and it wasn’t determined whether he would go back to left tackle where Mekhi Becton currently resides.

As for Wilson, he was clutch in the final moments after looking more like his rookie self for most of the game. Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett has to explore the options of utilizing Wilson’s arm strength for some throws down field and also make use of his speed with designated running plays.

Hackett needs to turn Wilson loose. That could alleviate Wilson’s propensity to hang in the pocket too long.

The Giants clogged the middle against the Jets, and effectively shut down Breece Hall. This will be a challenge again for Hall, as the Chargers have the sixth best rush defense in the league.

However, Los Angeles has the worst pass defense.

Note to Hackett: Devise a balanced passing game for Wilson even with Allen Lazard out. Garrett Wilson is open on nearly every down.

If the Jets want to have a legitimate season, they need this game. Somehow, though, they are a 3.5-point underdog at home. They travel to Las Vegas next weekend to battle the hapless Raiders. Can you say 6-3?

Yet, the Jets don’t want history to repeat itself.

They were 6-3 last season, and there was plenty of playoff chatter in the Meadowlands air.

Then came their freefall with Wilson leading the way. They dropped seven of their final eight and again were deflated at 7-10.

Yes,..you said it..same old Jets.

Still, maybe this is the start of a new trend. They have left Washington, Atlanta, Houston, and the finale in New England. They have to beat the Patriots, but that’s another story for another time.

The Jets will need some luck against the Chargers.

They have had it recently, and now they have to bottle it.