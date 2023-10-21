As Rumors Swirl, Giants Seek A Much-Needed Win

The rumor mill swirling around the Giants this week became so incredulous this week that Bill Belichick was mentioned as a future coach or front-office staffer.

Yet the mystery and intrigue has been there all season. It’s been a proverbial MASH with the Giants trying to find enough bodies to fill the ranks.

As far as Belichick, it likely won’t happen. Brian Daboll is currently here for the long haul as well as Joe Schoen. Belichick has his own problems in New England, appearing as though his run there will be over soon.

There also is plenty of talk about Saquon Barkley being dealt to the Bills, and Adoree Jackson being shipped somewhere soon. You can also throw in the talk of the team drafting another quarterback in April’s draft and disregarding Daniel Jones, albeit a possible career-ending neck injury taking him out.

As you can see, there is plenty of banter available when you’re a 1-5 team whose expectations began with the playoffs this season.

Still, first things first, win a football game. They have an opportunity when they host Washington at MetLIfe late this afternoon.

The Giants appeared to have pulled off the upset of the year last Sunday night in Buffalo when all of America saw a lineman keep his flag in his pocket after a blatant pass interference call on the Bills in the end zone.

Unfortunately, that’s the way it has been for Big Blue after fortune shined upon them last year. This season it has been a complete opposite.

The Giants once again will have a mystery guest filled offensive spots for likely three of them with only Evan Neal and returnee Justin Pugh along the front.In rea;lity, thought,is has been unsettling all year and continues to be are the Giants have placed more emphasis upon the last six years. Remember former GM Dave Gettleman’s dream of the “Hog Mollies?

Saquon Barkley has been questionable until we see him take the field. If he can’t go, it will be one less weapon for backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

There is plenty of talk about the Giants beating the 3-3 Commanders today and regaining some strength, especially after the Giants’ defense was dominant last week. Washington’s offensive line has allowed a league-high 34 sacks and maybe in a worse state than the Giants’ front five.

This will be on the Giants’ defense here to rise to the occasion, and drastically improve upon their five-sack total through six games.

A win today can generate some promise with the Jets, Raiders, Cowboys,Commanders, Patriots, Packers, and Saints over their next seven games.

Still, the Giants need a win first. Or else, those rumors will keep swirling.