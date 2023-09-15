Hall and Cook Can Be Running The Jets’ Season

See Breece Run

Run Breece Run

See Dalvin Run

Run Dalvin Run

You can get the message. The Jets will need to rely on Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook the rest of the way.

Buffalo gave us an example on how most teams will defend against Zach Wilson the rest of the way. They stacked the box to stop the Jets’ run and tempt Wilson to pass.

We’ll see what Dallas has in store for Wilson Sunday afternoon. They recorded seven sacks against Daniel Jones and allowed 108 yards rushing, Saquon Barkley ran for 51, but he didn’t play the entire game.

The Cowboys’ defense allowed just 63 yards passing on a 17-for-30 passing performance from Daniel Jones and that was mainly due to their pressure.

Hall ran for 127 against Buffalo, the large chunk of it on a 72-yard ramble. Cook was bottled up most of the night, held to 33 yards on 13 carries. Wilson was 14o0f-21 for 140 with a touchdown and an interception.

Against the Cowboys, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett will need to devise a plan to use Wilson effectively and efficiently. If the Jets can uncork Hall and Cook for a tandem attack, they will be in good shape.

The rest of season isn’t about minimizing Wilson, but it should be about how productive Hall and Cook can be. Hackett surprised many by using Hall as much as he did, and the forecast was to be in a limited role, hence the acquisition of Cook.

The Jets still need to be cautious with Hall, as they can’t afford to lose another major piece. Cook may not be in full gear due to his offseason surgery and late arrival, but the Jets need to find out.

Cook was an effective weapon catching passes out of the backfield for the Vikings, and he should serve in the same capacity with the Jets. There’s also Michael Carter, who will need to be utilized more. Rookie Israel Abanikanda was a change-of-pace scatback who also has to be in the mix.

Run the football.

For the past several years, the Jets have been searching for that option. They now have the tools to piece together a stable and steady unit.

With Rodgers gone, the Jets are still in a good spot with the likes of Hall, Cook, Carter, and Abanikanda.

Run the ball.

It will be a team mantra the rest of the season.