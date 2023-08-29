Even people who know nothing about gambling have heard of the World Series of Poker. It’s one of the most well-known brands in gaming.

If you want to play in the online section of the World Series of Poker (WSOP), it will take some planning and some traveling. NY online poker is illegal. However, neighboring states have access to it, and if you take on the challenge, you’ll likely never forget the experience.

WSOP Online begins Sept. 10

The 2023 WSOP Online is an online poker tournament that will likely attract thousands of players. Registration takes place at WSOP.com, but New Yorkers will have to go to an eligible state to do so.

For 2023, players in Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania can register to play in the WSOP Online. That means New York poker players who want to compete will need to travel to one of those states (most likely New Jersey or Pennsylvania).

The WSOP Online uses geolocation services to ensure that players are in one of the four eligible states. Simply take your device to an eligible state, register and play. You could even do so at any of the casinos in those states, in a lounge or sportsbook seating area for comfort.

You can fund your entry into the WSOP Online from any state. But you must be in NJ, PA, NV, or MI to compete.

Don’t think you have to be a poker superstar or veteran chip pusher to play in the WSOP Online. Not at all. The event welcomes competitors of all levels. Whether you’ve been playing since the 1960s or binge-watching poker videos to learn the ins and outs of the game, you can have fun at the virtual tables.

How WSOP Online works

WSOP Online is even more fun that you probably think. The online poker games are usually themed and very fun to play. This year, many of the top games are back: Crazy Eights, The Colossus, and Lucky Seven’s, to name a few.

The entry stake is $400 for the No Limit Hold’em event round. Players can compete for thousands in prize pools. Other WSOP.com events are the $3,200 High Roller Championship, as well as the wildly popular $5,300 Super High Roller 6-max Freezeout. In all, you’ll find more than a dozen events in the WSOP with entries costing as much as $1,000. The more the entry fee, the more potential winnings for you.

The two signature events are the World Series Of Poker Online main event, with a $5,000 buy-in. That takes place Sept. 24. The GGMillion$ High Rollers is Oct. 2, with a whopping buy-in of $10,300.

The prize payouts are based on how many entries. The more players, the deeper pay-outs go on the leaderboard.

If you play well and finish high enough in the WSOP Online tournaments you enter, you could earn the true mark of a poker star: One of 33 gold bracelets.