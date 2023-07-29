Jets’ Rodgers’ Ride to the Postseason Officially Ready to Begin

Free agent running back Dalvin Cook was in Florham Park this weekend to visit the Jets and discuss his future. Cook made it clear that he would likely sign with the Jets.

Like everyone else who is associated with the Jets in any way, it usually comes down to Aaron Rodgers.

“Everybody knows what you’re getting with Aaron Rodgers,” said Cook recently on ESPN’s NFL Live. “Going to play with a guy like that, the caliber of quarterback he is, it speaks for itself.

“I’ve been on the other side of that for the last six years. Just knowing the type of player he is, I’m excited about it.”

Everyone else is, too. It has become all about the quarterback and the Jets. Heck, Rodger even gave up $35 million of his current deal to put back in the till for GM Joe Douglas for his further construction of their foreseen dynasty to come.

But this is what we expected? Right?

This type of euphoria surrounding the team hasn’t been present since the day of Rex Ryan, and one can argue that the current state is much higher.

If the Jets do sign Cook, it will add another piece to the All-Star offensive team or Rodgers, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Breece Hall, Mecole Hardman, .Garrett Wilson and Tyler Conklin to name the basic cast.

On the other side of the ball, you can start with Sauce Gardner and C.J. Mosley and work your way through one of the better units in the league.

Rodgers has brought the Jets to the stage of being THE team to play on in the league. With him, players see success and fun.

Then there is new Broncos’ coach Sean Payton, who decided to take a shot –for a head-scratching reason – at new Jets’ offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett for his disastrous head coaching stint in Denver last year.

That gave the Jets some instant bulletin board fodder for their game in Denver this October.

Rodgers and the new-look Jets’ offensive machine will get their unveiling in the Hall of Fame Game against Cleveland Thursday night. As a side note, the Browns are a 6.5-point favorite.

It will probably be a quarter-and-a half at best, but both the fans and the critics will keep a sharp eye on everything. If Cook does sign and is in the lineup, it will be turned up a notch.

The much-anticipated wait for the march toward another Super Bowl will be over. Rodgers has four MVPs, but just one Super Bowl ring. For me, that fact still sticks. Getting there within two years will be expected and a finish will be anticipated.

Yet, it is Rodgers and the Jets’ time. The ride officially begins Thursday night.