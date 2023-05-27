Hopkins, Elliott Would Be A Luxury To A Jets’ Strengths

Do the Jets need wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins or running back Ezekiel Elliott?

I’m sure they would like Hopkins, the former Cardinal All-Pro on their roster. The 30-year-old is a gamebreaker, but he has had his issues with an injury and a suspension (performance-enhancing drugs) over the past two seasons. He did catch 64 balls for 717 for three touchdowns last season.

It is fashionable that Hopkins would be added to the Jets ‘ roster due to the recent affinity to play with Aaron Rodgers like it was with Tom Brady and the Bucs.

Yet, the Jets are stockpiled with a receiver corps of Garrett Wilson, Corey Davis, Denzel Mims, and latest additions ex-Chief Mecole Hardman and ex-Packers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb.

Wilson has emerged as No. 1 receiver and Davis has been the most reliable over the past few years. Cobb was a prime target for Rodgers over the years, and Lazard was a recent favorite. Hardman is a burner and adds a new aspect, and Mims has survived despite his trade demands.

Hopkins would walk in as a number two, or possibly a number one here. Mims would be expendable, and possibly Davis, who they have been reluctant to shed.

If you want to be greedy, Jets’ fans, you want as many pieces as you can find.

The passing possibilities would be endless, but there also is the potential problem of keeping everyone happy. Wilson already had a breakdown last year about the issue.

It’s the thought of building the super offense around Rodgers, but that system doesn’t always work. GM Joe Douglas is bound to explore the option, but the odds are likely 50-50 that Hopkins is a Jet.

The thought of him in green and white, though, conjures a super passing attack that would be hard to defend. It is a luxury, not a necessity.

With the Jets, however, get used to it. Every time a high-profile veteran gets released, the thought of him joining the Jets will be addressed. As long as Rodgers is here, it will happen.

Does that mean that ex-Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott will be here? Surprisingly, that idea hasn’t been bantered about. Elliott began to be phased out in Dallas last season, but the 27-year-old rushed for 876 yards with 12 touchdowns last season.

The Jets are content to hand the ball to Breece Hall, Michael Carter, Zonovan McKnight with their youth movement in full swing. Nick Bawden will make the cut for his blocking and occasional running. They may have made a mistake releasing veteran Ty Johnson, who was invaluable in filling some voids the past two seasons.

Like Hopkins, Elliott would be a luxury who would have to adapt to a role with the team. Hopkins likely could end up in Buffalo, Baltimore, Kansa City or even with the Giants. Elliott has been strongly rumored to land in Tampa.

Yet, one thing is for certain. The Jets’ offense will have some endless possibilities.