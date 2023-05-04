An annual tradition highlights this weekend’s sports action. A field of 20 3-year-old thoroughbreds will go postward for the 2023 Kentucky Derby this Saturday at Churchill Downs.

A crowd of 150,000 people is expected to pour in to witness the action live. New York horse racing fans can get in on the action from the Empire State, too.

How to bet on the 2023 Kentucky Derby

You can wager on horse racing through advance deposit wagering (ADW) platforms such as FanDuel Racing. That ADW is offering a $20 No Sweat Bet to new users ahead of the Kentucky Derby.

ADW platforms allow users to make deposits, bet on races, and watch the action as it happens. Most ADW’s are available through web browsers and mobile apps.

New York’s Kentucky Derby ties

Several horses in the Derby field prepared for the Run for the Roses in New York. Hit Show, for instance, won the Withers Stakes before finishing second in the Wood Memorial. He’s one of four Kentucky Derby entrants trained by Brad Cox, and he’ll break from the #1 post position.

The Gotham Stakes, meanwhile, was won by 23-1 longshot Raise Cain. Raise Cain will be one of the bigger prices in the Kentucky Derby field on Saturday. He’s 50-1 on the morning line.

Wood Memorial winner Lord Miles was slated to run in the Kentucky Derby, too. However, trainer Saffie Joseph, Jr., was suspended indefinitely by Churchill Downs Thursday after a pair of his horses passed away following recent races. As such, he’s been scratched.

Many other horses have some sort of New York connection. This includes 3-1 morning line favorite Forte, who raced in New York as a 2-year-old. His first Grade 1 win came in last summer’s Hopeful at Saratoga. That started a five-race win streak he carries with him into Saturday’s race.

When is the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

The 2023 Kentucky Derby goes as the 12th of 14 races on Saturday’s program at Churchill Downs. Post time is scheduled for 6:57 pm, and the race will air as part of NBC’s nationwide broadcast.