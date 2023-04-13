At its annual owners’ meeting on Mar. 28, the National Football League voted to allow retail sportsbooks at stadiums to be open during games for the 2023-24 season and the playoffs.

Thirty-three states, plus the District of Columbia, permit sports betting. There are 17 NFL teams within those legal jurisdictions, and four teams have retail sportsbooks near or inside their stadium. The New York Giants and Jets do not have a retail sportsbook inside MetLife Stadium.

Stadiums with sportsbooks

The Washington Commanders, who play their home games in FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland, are the only NFL team with a retail sportsbook inside its venue. The Fanatics Sportsbook at FedEx Field will be open during the Commanders games this season.

The Arizona Cardinals (State Farm Stadium) are the other NFL team with a sportsbook within close proximity of their home stadium.

Many professional teams have deals with sports betting operators for official retail betting locations that fans can patronize on Sundays and other dates for home games nearby, within walking distance.

The NFL has embraced sports betting in recent years, with nearly every team announcing deals with “official sports betting partners.” Initially, the league was reluctant in 2018 after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a 1992 federal law that restricted commercial sports betting to within a narrow number of states. But, according to data from the American Gaming Association, the NFL is the most popular sport that Americans bet on. The Super Bowl is the most-bet sporting event in North America.

New York mobile sports betting has been live for over a year, with mobile sportsbooks hitting the market in January 2022. The state has quickly become the largest sports betting market in the country. According to our research, the total New York sports betting handle has exceeded $20 billion in the state through mid-March of 2023. That has resulted in more than $830 million in tax revenue for New York.

