Top Searches for Sports Betting in New York, According to Google

Despite ranking third in total handle in New York so far in 2023, Caesars Sportsbook attracts the highest level of interest from Google searches in the state. This according to New York sports betting research by New York Sports Day using data available from Google Trends.

Caesars scored a 34 in level of interest from Jan. 1 to Mar. 23, which eclipses the mark of 27 by FanDuel NY and 21 by DraftKings New York.

Additional research using data from Google reveals that “player props” is the most popular search phrase in New York among those terms that are specific to sports betting offers and betting types.

Basketball leads all sports in the first quarter in New York among web searches performed in the Empire State.

Most Frequent Searches by New Yorkers for Sports Betting, by Sport

Searches for “Knicks odds” are the most popular among those of the top professional teams in New York so far in 2023.

NBA action, because games are played several times per week, exceeds the popularity of football, which is typically the most active sports betting activity. This data would appear differently for searches in September and October during the NFL regular season.

General interest in betting by sport shows basketball popular for Jan-Mar, with football taking in more than a third of all searches during its playoff season. Baseball still pulls in a healthy 10% of searches on betting-related keywords in the preseason. The NHL draws the least interest among the four major professional sports.

A glance at the pie chart above left shows that the Knicks and Nets account for more than two-thirds of odds-related searches so far in 2023, among searches attached to a specific team.

Most Popular Sports Betting-Related Search Terms in New York

The above chart shows the relative search volume for the four top specific sports betting-related terms in 2023, according to Google Trends.

Sports fans in New York and sports bettors in New York are interested in their favorite players, as we see from the data for the first nearly three months of 2023.

Interest by Sportsbook in New York, According to Google Searches

In January and February, according to the state, Caesars reported $415 million in total handle. That is far behind leaders in total handle, FanDuel ($1.3 billion) and DraftKings ($1.08 billion).

Numbers in this chart, as Google Trends say, “represent search interest relative to the highest point on the chart for the given region and time. A value of 100 is the peak popularity for the term.

For purposes of this data, which is mined from searches performed in New York only from Jan. 1 to Mar. 23, 2023, “a value of 50 means that the term is half as popular. A score of 0 means there was not enough data for this term.” according to Google.

Caesars NY has maintained the most consistent and highest interest from New Yorkers seeking information about sportsbooks so far in 2023. Followed by FanDuel, which has the largest market share in the U.S. online sports betting industry. DraftKings New York ranks third, with other sports betting operators far behind based on web searches from Google.

The chart reveals the tremendous peak in interest around sportsbooks near the Super Bowl, which was played this year on Feb. 12.

