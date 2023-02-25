Jets Should Avoid The Rodgers’ Temptation And Take the Carr Route.

Aaron Rodgers has emerged from his darkness retreat, and he will make his choice.

If you’re a Jets’ fan, are you really waiting for this?

I already have written about Rodgers could be the Jets’ missing piece for a Super Bowl championship. He certainly has the skills and pedigree they have been seeking since Joe Namath. But, in reality, is he worth the price?

Seeing more of Derek Carr meeting the Jets’ brass recently, I have changed my mind. The self-imposed retreat did it for me.

Do Jets’ fans really want someone who has the audacity and arrogance to “announce” his decision for his future? I can remember LeBron James going through the same motions with the Miami Heat. Even though I am not a James fan –especially lately with his non-basketball bravado – he did produce.

This is a time when you should take the economical Honda instead of the flashy Ferrari.

Rodgers won his lone Super Bowl appearance with the Packers against the Steelers in 2011, and he threw for 304 yards and three touchdowns.

At age 39, Rodgers still has shown that he can be effective. He threw for 3,695 yards last season with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

He is a three-time league MVP, and has thrown for over 59,000 yards with 475 touchdowns and 105 interceptions.

Yes, the stats are there. He still seemingly has plenty of mobility for his age.

But can Rodgers fit in a locker room fit with young, budding stars?

When I thought about it, I didn’t think it could work. Neither did newly elected Jets’ Hall of Famer Joe Klecko, who has frowned about Rodgers in Florham Park this spring. Rodgers’ blatant narcissistic approach coaches and players quickly can ruin a locker room.

So, do the Jets turn to Carr?

He had a warm reception from Jets’ brass, and he has suddenly fallen into favor with Jets’ fans.

Carr had 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions for a 7-9 Raiders team whose season blew up with a 6-11 record. He does have 210 touchdowns, 99 interceptions, and over 35,000 passing yards for his career. His capacity to deal with the media has been questioned, but Carr could be the Jets’ answer on the field and in the locker room.

Suddenly, the Raiders are now reportedly at the top of Rodgers’ list. He does have former teammate Davante Adams there.

The free agency period will begin March 15, and Carr has indicated that he wants to sign with a team early. The Jets haven’t discussed any other free-agent quarterback options – Jimmy Garoppolo for starters– and the talk about Zach Wilson has been hushed.

Rodgers likely will make his announcement this week, and the Jets shouldn’t take the bait. That can be a tough call for a team and a fan base that could have a legitimate shot at their first Super Bowl ring since 1969.

However, avoiding the temptation will be the right choice. Judge Rodgers on who he is and not his stats. Take the Carr instead.