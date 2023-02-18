Will It Be Rodgers or Carr? Or Does Wilson Have A Shot?

Aaron Rodgers will awaken from his four-day, self-imposed silent, darkened retreat, and alert the football world of his choice for the 2023 season. He is an All-Pro, but an action like that can set off a red flag.

Chances are, Rodgers won’t be back with the Packers. Longtime Packers’ writer Bob McGinn recently stated that the Packers are “disgusted” and “done with the 39-year-old Rodgers.

Is that good news or bad news for the Jets? If you’re a diehard Jets’ fan, the thought of Rodgers can finally alleviate the pain of a 54-year championship drought.

It’s been no secret that the Jets have been enamored with the thought of having Rodgers be their quarterback for the 2023 season from owner Woody Johnson to play-by-play announcer Bob Wischusen.

Recent coaching hires Nathaniel Hackett and Todd Downing are further proof of their infaction, as both coaches have close ties with Rodgers.

Rodgers would be the final piece for a Jets’ team that has all of its other pieces already in place. They have recent rookie running backs Breece Hall and Zonovan Knight, a top-10 defense in ranking and perception, a cohesive and mature offensive and defensive lines, and one of the most reliable field goal kickers.

Joe Klecko and Darrell Revis were elected to the Hall of Fame, and current defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner are on similar paths and should follow their predecessors in around 15 years.

General manager Joe Douglas has assembled and pieced together a team that should be in the playoff lane this fall.

The missing piece, unfortunately, is a quarterback. It certainly has been a focal point since Joe Namath took them to the Promised Land in January of 1969.

As for Zach Wilson? Head coach Robert Saleh has insisted that Wilson is still their guy under center, but it has become more obvious in the forefront. Right now, Wilson is the safety value.

The Jets are actively looking for that missing piece evidence by recently speaking with former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who will be shopping his wares around the league.

At 31, Carr could be a long-term solution, aside from Rodgers who could have a three-year window at best. Yet, Carr will demand a price tag in the $28- to $31-million range.

Rodgers’ price will come in the form of high –preferably No. 1 pick(s) –draft picks, an option that Douglas usually deters. Douglas has been effective with the process in reverse.

Carr and Rodgers also could have trouble dealing with the New York media market. Carr had a breakdown with the Las Vegas media, which likely has less members than a solid line of slot machines in a Las Vegas casino.

And Rodgers has played the self-pity card as well as exhibiting plenty of narcissistic episodes in the land of cheese for the better part of the last 15 years. He certainly is a pure talent, but is he worth all of the baggage?

Both of them have the ability to win the big prize, but is either of them worth the sacrifice? There’s also the oft-injured Jimmy Garropolo, who also is on the free-agent market.

Rodgers? Carr? Wilson? With Rodgers, the Jets have to win the Super Bowl. With either Carr or Wilson, they need to be in the hunt.

In a few weeks, we’ll all find out where the Jets are headed.