Super Bowl Receiving Props: Yards, Receptions, and Touchdown Odds

Now that it is the day of the big game, time is running out to get your pre-live Super Bowl prop bets in. In a match-up that features Patrick Mahomes on one side and two first-round wide receivers in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith on the other, receiving props are going to be incredibly popular.

Let’s take a look at the Super Bowl receiving props for the players who are likely to see the most betting action. I’ll also include some team-level stats you can consider when placing your bets.

Super Bowl 57 Receiving Props

We’ll go player-by-player and look at the best lines and odds for receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns across several NY online sportsbooks. If you see a platform you have yet to sign up for, be sure to take advantage of the new user sportsbook promo offer each has available.

The lines and odds listed below are as of Feb. 10.

Travis Kelce Receiving Yards

Over 76.5 (-115) on Caesars Sportsbook

Under 81.5 (-113) on BetRivers Sportsbook

This is one of the receiving props with the most differences between sportsbooks, as you can also find lines for 79.5 and 80.5 on other mobile apps.

For Over bettors, Kelce has had at least 77 receiving yards in 11 of 19 games this season (57.9%), including both playoff games. For those looking to take the Under on BetRivers, the Chiefs’ tight end has had 81 yards or fewer in 10 of 19 games (52.6%).

The Eagles gave up the 19th-most receiving yards (801) to tight ends during the regular season and the most they gave up in a single game was 69 yards to Lawrence Cager in Week 18.

Bet this prop at BetRivers NY and claim a $100 second-chance bet with code SHARPRIV.

Travis Kelce Receptions

Over 6.5 (-175) on DraftKings Sportsbook

Under 7.5 (-115) on FanDuel Sportsbook

Kelce has caught at least seven passes in 9 of 19 games (47.4%) and the odds at DraftKings aren’t incredibly enticing. Moving the threshold to eight receptions, Kelce has done that six times (31.6%).

If you think Kelce gets peppered with targets and you want more favorable odds, PointsBet Sportsbook is offering over 7.5 receptions at +105.

Bet this prop at FanDuel NY and claim a $3,000 No Sweat First Bet with the FanDuel Promo Code.

Travis Kelce Anytime Touchdown (-114 at Caesars)

Kelce’s touchdown props have been one of the most talked about markets this week and for good reason. Kelce has scored 15 touchdowns in 19 games this season counting the playoffs and has at least one touchdown in 11 of 17 (64.7%) of his career postseason games.

Travis Kelce First Touchdown Scorer (+700 at DraftKings)

Kelce has been the first touchdown scorer in five games this season, including both playoff games. There have been three other games in which Kelce scored the first touchdown for the Chiefs, but wasn’t the first scorer overall.

A.J. Brown Receiving Yards

Over 70.5 (-110) on BetRivers Sportsbook

Under 75.5 (-125) on PointsBet

Although there’s a five-yard difference here, most sportsbooks are actually between the two totals at 72.5. Brown has recorded 71 or more receiving yards in 9 of 19 games this season (47.4%), including five of his last eight. Wide receivers totaled 2,548 receiving yards against the Chiefs during the regular season, which was the 17th-most.

Bet this prop at DraftKings NY and claim $1,250 in betting bonuses with the DraftKings Promo Code.

A.J. Brown Receptions

Over 5.5 (+123) on BetRivers Sportsbook

Under 5.5 (-138) on FanDuel Sportsbook

Brown has six or more receptions in one game five times this season (26.3%). The Chiefs have allowed the eighth-most receptions to wide receivers but have also seen the eighth-most targets.

A.J. Brown Anytime Touchdown (+130 at Caesars)

Brown found the endzone 11 times this year across eight games. The Chiefs allowed 20 receiving touchdowns to wide receivers, tied for the second-most during the regular season.

A.J. Brown First Touchdown Scorer (+1000 at BetMGM Sportsbook)

Brown was the first touchdown scorer once this season and scored the first touchdown for the Eagles in one other game. The Chiefs gave up the first touchdown to wide receivers four times this year but 12 times in total.

DeVonta Smith Receiving Yards

Over 62.5 (-109) on BetRivers Sportsbook

Under 65.5 (-115) on PointsBet

Smith has had at least 63 receiving yards in 10 of 19 games (52.6%). Smith has recorded 65 or fewer yards in 10 of 19 games as well.

Bet this prop at Caesars NY and claim a first bet on Caesars of up to $1,250 with code SHARPBETFULL.

DeVonta Smith Receptions

Over 5.5 (+120) on BetMGM Sportsbook

Under 5.5 (-138) on FanDuel Sportsbook

Smith has six or more receptions in 9 of 19 (47.4%) games this season including four of his last five.

DeVonta Smith Anytime Touchdown (+165 at FanDuel)

Smith has eight touchdowns in 19 games this season counting the playoffs.

DeVonta Smith First Touchdown Scorer (+1300 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

There has been just one game this season in which Smith was the first touchdown scorer.

AP Photo/Chris Szagola