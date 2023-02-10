Biggest NY Super Bowl Promos: Score $5,600 in Bonuses for Eagles vs. Chiefs

Super Bowl 2023 is just days away which means time is running out for New York bettors to take advantage of the best online sportsbook promo offers for the big game. In total, there is a potential $5,650 in sports betting promos up for grabs for new users.

Below you will find everything you need to know about the biggest New York Super Bowl 57 promos and how to claim them.

Biggest NY Super Bowl Promos

Caesars NY Promo Code SHARPBETFULL: Claim your first bet on Caesars of up to $1,250

Your first bet on Caesars Sportsbook comes with a safety net, so to speak. If the first wager you place loses, Caesars will match your stake as a site credit worth up to $1,250. You can then use the credit to wager on another event.

Your credit will be deposited as one amount which you must wager in full when using it.

All new users will also qualify for 1000 Tier Credits and 1000 Reward Credits® towards Caesars’ rewards program regardless of the outcome of their first bet. The Caesars loyalty program is generally viewed as the best in the industry, so this part of the promo shouldn’t be glossed over.

To claim your first bet on Caesars and loyalty credits, sign up using Caesars promo code SHARPBETFULL and deposit at least $10.

FanDuel NY Promo Code: Claim a No Sweat First Bet of up to $3,000

FanDuel Sportsbook was the first major sportsbook to up its offer for Super Bowl 2023. Instead of the first bet offer maxing out at $1,000, new bettors in the Empire State can now get a No Sweat First Bet worth up to $3,000.

Similar to the Caesars offer, if your first wager settles as a loss, your stake will be matched as a bet credit.

To get your limited-time No Sweat First Bet, just sign up with our FanDuel NY promo code link and make an initial deposit of $10 or more.

BetRivers NY Bonus Code SHARPRIV: Claim a 2nd chance bet of up to $100

Although the BetRivers sportsbook bonus amount isn’t as eye-popping as the others on this list, it’s a solid offer from one of the best sportsbooks in the industry.

If your first bet settles as a loss, BetRivers will match your bet amount as a site credit worth up to $100. The higher first bet offers above are really only useful for those who can responsibly lay down big wagers. BetRivers NY also gives users up to 30 days to redeem their bet credit, whereas other sportsbooks are between seven and 14 days.

To claim your second chance bet, sign up with our BetRivers NY promo code SHARPRIV and make a deposit.

DraftKings NY Promo Code: Claim $250 in bonus bets and a deposit match bonus

DraftKings Sportsbook has two promos available for new users and we’ve made claiming both easy as there is no promo code required.

All new users who sign up with our DraftKings promo code link and deposit $5 or more will receive a $50 bonus bet and a 20% deposit match worth up to $1,000. Once your account is set up, you can then place a wager of $5 or more to get an additional $200 in bonus bets instantly, regardless of whether your bet wins or loses. The $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account as eight $25 bets.

Super Bowl 2023 Game Info

When is the Super Bowl? Super Bowl 57 will be played on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Who is playing in the Super Bowl? The 2023 Super Bowl will feature a matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Where is Super Bowl 2023? This year’s Super Bowl is being played in Glendale, Ariz., at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals.

Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl Odds

After some early line movement, Super Bowl 2023 odds have remained relatively stagnant. Here are the Super Bowl point spread, point total, and moneyline odds as of Feb. 8 from Caesars Sportsbook.

Point Spread: Philadelphia -1.5

Moneylines: Eagles (-125) | Chiefs (+105)

Point Total: 51

AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann