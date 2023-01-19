Last weekend, football fans were rewarded with some of the most competitive playoff games in recent memory. Four of the six games were determined by a touchdown or less, and this weekend’s matchups have the same potential. Three NFC East teams are still alive heading into the Divisional Round. If you’re a sports fan, it doesn’t get any better than watching and following wager opportunities like Giants vs. Eagles prop bets.

Lucky for you, we put together the best performance odds for both teams’ stars. We also have a full Giants vs. Eagles game preview.

Giants vs. Eagles Prop Bets

Fortunately for Eagles fans, QB Jalen Hurts is suiting up this weekend. They’ll need his production given Daniel Jones and the Giants’ offensive performance against the explosive Minnesota Vikings, whom they dispatched last weekend 31-24.

Daniel Jones Anytime TD Scorer (+205 at DraftKings)

Against the Vikings in the regular season, Jones rushed the ball four times for 34 yards in a 27-24 loss. Against the Vikings in the playoffs, Jones rushed 17 times for 78 yards in a 31-24 upset. Against the Eagles the one time he played this year, he rushed the ball four times for 26 yards.

The Eagles’ defense is near the top when it comes to passing and in the middle of the pack when it comes to stopping the run. Given Jones’ performance last week and the subpar rushing defense of the Eagles, it’s a good chance for Jones rushing attempts to increase. Only three QBs have run the ball more than Jones in the red zone, and only one has outscored him. There is a lot going in Jones’ favor for this wager.

Isaiah Hodgins Anytime TD Scorer (+220 at Caesars)

Hodgins has five receiving touchdowns this year, including the playoffs — all of which have come in the last six games. However, Jones is developing a rhythm with the 6-3 target, especially in the red zone area. Additionally, Hodgins’ targets are on the rise. Both of his season-high games in targets have come in his last three contests.

Due to Jones’ rushing performance last weekend, the Giants’ run game will be a focal point for the Eagles. With the extra attention on the backfield, the Jones-to-Hodgins connection may play a big role in keeping the NY Giants competitive in this matchup.

Jalen Hurts to Rush for 60 Yards or More (+154 at FanDuel)

In Hurts’ first game back from injury, he threw for 229 yards on 35 attempts, no touchdowns, and one interception. He then immediately had a week off due to the Eagles’ first-round bye. The break in live game action isn’t ideal for a QB trying to readjust in the playoffs. There is a good chance that rust and timing issues from the first game carry over into this matchup.

If that happens, it’s almost a given for Hurts’ rushing attempts to increase. He has rushed for the ball a double-digit number of times in seven games this year, and in all but two did he not eclipse the 60-yard mark.

The Giants’ offense had one of its best games of the season last weekend. However, duplicating that success against a much better defense will be a taller task for the up-and-down offense.

Jalen Hurts Anytime TD Scorer and the Eagles Win (+135 at DraftKings)

Hurts’ red zone rushing attempts are a major part of the team’s offense. He leads all QBs in rushing touchdowns in the red zone with 11 on 44 attempts — also a league-high. With him recently returning from a shoulder injury, additional run attempts may be on the agenda for Hurts and company.

The Eagles are third in the league in scoring touchdowns in the red zone, which they do 67.44% of the time. Hurts also scored a rushing touchdown against the Giants earlier this season, although he didn’t in the season finale in his game back from injury. With the Eagles being favorites, this isn’t a bad wager to consider.

