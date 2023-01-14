NY Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings Prop Bets for Wild Card Weekend

The NFL playoffs kick off this weekend, and the hometown Giants are set for battle. Despite finishing with one of the best records in the league and having home-field advantage, the major sportsbooks list the Vikings as just 3-point favorites. That’s most likely due to the Vikings’ defense being among the worst in the league. That sets up some interesting Giants vs. Vikings prop bets.

This matchup is expected to be one of the more competitive of the weekend, which means a lot rides on the shoulders of multiple players on both teams. We outlined a few of the best game and player props to consider in this matchup. The game is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 15.

Giants vs. Vikings Special Prop Bets

Game props are always fun wagers to consider in expectedly tight matchups. Here are a couple to monitor in this one.

First Scoring play – Vikings Touchdown (+155 at Caesars)

The Vikings’ offense is one of the best in the league. Their offense usually strikes first and for seven. This year, they scored first 10 times, and eight of those 10 times resulted in touchdowns. The Giants, on the other hand, struck first seven times this year. Consider those numbers with home-field advantage for the Vikings, and you have to like their odds here.

First Giants Drive Result – Field Goal Attempt (+350 at DraftKings)

Daniel Jones is making his first playoff start for the Giants, so being conservative to ease him into live playoff action is expected. However, considering just how bad the Vikings are defensively, it wouldn’t take many unexpected plays to move the ball down the field enough to get in field goal range. Graham Gano is one of the best kickers in the league. His field goal percentage this year is 90.6% and his long is 57 yards.

With odds like +350, depending on how much you wager, this is a great low-risk, high-reward option for the game.

Giants vs. Vikings Player Prop Bets

Although coaches do implement some new wrinkles to their play calling as the season progresses, there isn’t much both sides haven’t seen at this point of the season. That means the playoffs are all about strength on strength. What they are known for is what you will usually see on an elevated level. With that said, below is what we think are good wagers for impact players on both sides.

Saquon Barkley to Rush for more than 80 Yards (+114 at FanDuel)

Barkley finished the season fourth in rushing yards, but his final performances were anything but stellar. However, if the Giants are to be competitive at all, getting him going will be critical to their success. Although you can expect the Vikings to focus heavily on him, their rush defense ranks 20th in yards allowed per game. With an increase in touches against a subpar defense, Barkley finding success isn’t a bad wager.

Daniel Jones to Pass for More than 237.5 Yards (-115 at BetRivers)

In his last six starts, Jones has passed for more than 237 yards once. The opponent? The Vikings, who he shredded for 334 yards. In his first playoff start, you can expect the Vikings to key in on the running game to try and force Jones to beat them. The problem with that game plan, however, is that their defense just isn’t good.

The Vikings’ pass defense is worse than their rush defense. Wagering on them to limit anyone defensively isn’t a bet you’ll likely win.

The Vikings finished the season 13-4, and it doesn’t seem to impact expectations for them. They are aware of that and will be looking to silence the NFL world. To do that, they will need their offense to show up and do what they have done all year, score.

Kirk Cousins to Pass for more than 300 Yards (+164 at FanDuel)

The Giants’ passing defense is nothing to write home about either, as it is allowing 358 passing yards a game. That’s going to be a problem given the potency of the Vikings’ offense. With the exception of the last two games of the season when the Vikings didn’t have much to play for, Cousins’ pass attempts were consistently in the upper 30s to low 40s in the back half of the season.

If that onslaught of attempts returns in the playoffs, he has more than a solid chance of topping the 300-yards mark.

Dalvin Cook Over 100 Rushing + Receiving Yards (-110 at DraftKings)

As good as Cook has been this season, Cousins and the Vikings’ receiving core has been even better. That’s top of mind for the Giants in this matchup. Cousins threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns against the Giants in the regular season, so you can expect adjustments. You fix one hole; you open another when you’re limited defensively like the Giants.

That could potentially free Cook to return to form and have a signature game. In the last meeting, he had a total of 77 yards on 18 combined rushing attempts and passing targets. It’s highly likely he will get more targets in this one as the Vikings look to keep the Giants off balance defensively.

