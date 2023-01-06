When they met a few weeks ago, the Eagles turned a slow game into a 48-22 rout in which they accumulated a total of 437 yards. Both teams appeared headed in opposite directions with the 12-1 Eagles, and the then sliding 7-5-1 Giants. With the victory, the Eagles clinched a playoff spot.

However, a few weeks have made a difference.

The Giants (9-6-1) clinched their first postseason bid since 2016 with a 38-10 drubbing of the Colts last week. The win snapped a 43-game streak in which they were held to under 30 points. Their defense registered the lowest total the unit has allowed this season.

The Eagles (13-3) have struggled without starting quarterback Jalen Hurts, as they have dropped their last two games. With Hurts likely back under center, they now need to defeat the Giants at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday to secure the top spot in the NFC. They came out flat last week in a 20-10 home loss to the Saints and had just 67 yards rushing.

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll has hinted that he may rest some of his starters, looking ahead to the playoffs.

Top 3 Sportsbooks for Football Betting

With so many online sports betting apps in New York available, everyone is bound to find a few that work best for them.

The best part is that all of them offer bonuses and promos to new customers. The types of bonuses are plentiful so all new sports bettors are likely to find one they like the most. Here is a look at the best offers available for this weekend’s NFL action.

N.Y. Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles Betting Odds

The Giants are locked into the No. 6 seed for the NFC playoffs so they have nothing to play for on Sunday. The Eagles, on the other hand, need to win to clinch the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye. If they don’t, they may drop all the way to the No. 5 seed and have to play road games throughout the postseason. As a result, the Eagles are heavy favorites.

Here is a look at the best odds for each team heading into Sunday’s game.

A Closer Look at Each Team

Giants Offense

Quarterback Daniel Jones has thrown for more yards (3,205) than he has in any of his previous four seasons, and he also has his lowest interception total this year (5), and highest passing percentage (67.2). He has a great touchdown-interception ratio (22-5).

Running back Saquon Barkley has surpassed his Rookie of the Year total with 1,312 rushing yards and has scored 10 touchdowns even though he has only been north of the 80-yard mark twice over the last five games.

Due to their rash of injuries, Darius Slayton has stepped into the top receiver role, and he has accumulated 724 yards on 46 catches for a 15.7 average per catch. Isaiah Hodgins (33 catches) and Richie James (57 catches) have been steady. Tight end Daniel Bellinger (30 catches) has been a viable weapon over the last few weeks after an eye injury. James had seven receptions last week against the Colts.

Barkley also has been a weapon with 57 catches, but he will need to have a big game on the ground for the Giants to be successful.

Jones will have a tough time throwing against the Eagles’ secondary. He had 181 yards passing with a touchdown in the opening game. Barkley had 28 yards on nine carries.

Eagles Offense

The Eagles’ offense has been churning all season. They are third in points scored (28.4), fifth in rushing (148.4), and eighth in passing (243.6).

Hurts missed the last two games, but he has passed for 3,7422 yards (67% completions) with 22 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has been almost equally effective running the ball with 747 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns.

Miles Sanders leads the Eagles in rushing with 1,236 yards and has scored 11 touchdowns. Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott have been effective specialty backs.

Former Titan A.J. Brown is having a blockbuster year receiving with 84 catches for 1,401 yards with 11 touchdowns. Former 2021 top pick DeVonta Smith has found his niche with 88 grabs for 1,129 yards and seven touchdowns.

If Hurts is on his game, he will be tough to contain.

Giants Defense

This Giants’ defense has held together all season. They have had their moments, both good and bad. Still, they have managed to help the team into the playoffs.

Statistically, they aren’t impressive. They have allowed 21.8 points per game (16th), 359.2 yards per game (24th), 144.8 rushing yards (28th), and 214.4 passing yards (15th). The Giants have 38 sacks (14th).

They have been sparked by the recent play of rookie defensive end and first-rounder Kayvon Thibodeaux and the return of safety Xavier McKinney. Linebacker Jaylon Smith had nine tackles last week.

In their previous meeting, Sanders rushed for 144 yards with a pair of touchdowns as part of a 283-yard rushing effort. The Giants will need to limit Sanders and Hurts on the ground. Hurts passed for 184 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

As of Thursday, Sanders was limited in practice and could rest his knee.

Eagles Defense

This has been the hallmark of their season.

The Eagles are first in total defense (302.6 yards), eighth in points scored (20.5), first against the pass (181.3), and 18th against the rush (181.3).

However, the gem of the unit has been their pass rush, as they lead the league with 68 sacks. Hasson Reddick is second in the league with 16 sacks, and Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, and Jason Hargrave, each have 11.

Linebacker T.J. Edwards has 149 tackles and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson has six interceptions. Corner Darius Slay has 13 passes defended. However, Gardner-Johnson was placed on Injured Reserve Thursday.

Series History and Injuries

The Eagles lead the series between the two teams, 91-88-2. Philadelphia won the last meeting, 48-22, at MetLife in Week 14. The Eagles have dominated the series for the last nine years, winning 14 of the last 17.

New York’s last win in Philadelphia was in 2013 by a 15-7 score.

Giants center Jon Feliciano (back), linebacker/edge rusher Azeez Ojulari (ankle), and defensive end Leonard Williams (neck) did not practice Wednesday and are doubtful. Corner Adoree Jackson is questionable.

Sweat (neck), lineman Lane Johnson (groin), cornerback Avante Maddox (toe), and cornerback Zech McPherson (illness) did not practice and are doubtful. Tackle Brett Toth (knee) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.

Prediction (Season Record 10-6)

The big question is Hurts. He was limited in practice Thursday, but all indications have him playing Sunday in what will be a raucous home crowd.

If the Eagles lose, they could still clinch the division with a Cowboys loss to the Commanders. It would take losses by the Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, who host the lowly Arizona Cardinals, for Philadelphia to clinch the NFC’s top seed in that scenario.

Daboll probably will rest some of his starters, as this is basically a meaningless game for them. For the Giants, it is a matter of keeping everyone healthy.

The line took an enormous jump with the probability of Hurts coming back. The Giants will keep a low profile and get ready for the following week, while the Eagles will celebrate with their fans. Don’t be tempted… Eagles win 35-17

AP Photo/Adam Hunger