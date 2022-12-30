NY Giants vs. Indianapolis Colts Odds and Betting Preview

Sunday’s matchup between the Giants and Colts has two teams heading in opposite directions.

The New York Giants (8-6-1) are coming off a last-second loss to the Vikings in which kicker Greg Joseph boomed a 61-yard field goal as time ran out. They did battle back from a late fourth-quarter 24-16 deficit. Saquon Barkley, who ran for 84 yards, scored on a 27-yard run, and quarterback Daniel Jones hit Daniel Bellinger for the two-point conversion to tie the score with two minutes remaining.

The Colts (4-10-1) are coming off a 20-3 loss to the Chargers on Christmas night, and they have dropped five straight and eight of their last nine. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday won his debut against the Raiders in November, but he since has dropped four straight in the lead role. Indianapolis is in a state of disarray.

Conversely, with a win, New York will clinch a playoff berth, remain in the sixth of seven postseason spots, and return to the postseason for the first time since 2016. If its defense can have a banner day, Indianapolis can keep it close.

N.Y. Giants vs. Indianapolis Colts Betting Odds

The Giants are just one win away from clinching a playoff berth, and this weekend they get a match-up against a team in bad shape. As a result, the Giants are favored by 5.5 points or 6 points at most sportsbooks. It’s always best to look for the best line available for the bet you want to make.

Here is a look at the best odds for each team heading into Saturday’s game.

A Closer Look At Each Team

Giants Offense

The Giants enter the game ranked 20th in total offense (339.2 yards per game), and they have averaged 144.9 yards on the ground (sixth), and 188.3 via the air (27th). Rushing aside, their stats aren’t glowing, but they have gotten the job done behind quarterback Jones and Barkley.

Jones has thrown for more than 3,000 yards with 13 touchdowns and has five interceptions. He has been sacked 44 times.

Barkley has rushed for 1,254 yards with 10 touchdowns. He still is the team’s leading receiver with 55 catches, followed by Richie James (50-498), and Darius Slayton (44-710).

The Giants’ largest point output this season was 27 in the victory over Green Bay in London. Kicker Graham Gano always is a threat with 27 of 30 field goal attempts made and 107 points.

Colts Offense

Indianapolis has encountered offensive woes all season. Last week, the Colts had 173 yards of total offense and didn’t convert a third down, marking the second time this season on the latter.

They rank 28th in overall offense (309.9 yards per game) and have averaged a league-second-worst 16.5 points per game.

They average 102.8 rushing yards per game (25th) and 207.1 passing yards per game (23rd).

Backup and journeyman Nick Foles took over the quarterbacking duties last week, and he completed 17 of 29 attempts for 309 yards with three interceptions against the Chargers.

Running back Jonathan Taylor, who has gained 861 yards, is on Injured Reserve, and Zach Moss accounted for 65 yards last week. Receiver Michael Pittman now is their main threat with 90 catches for 854 yards.

Giants Defense

The major factor for the Giants is that they are basically healthy. Corner Adoree Jackosn could return, and safety Xavier McKinney wants to return from his hand injury, but he appears doubtful this week.

They are ranked 27th in total defense (366.3 yards allowed per game) and have allowed 22.6 points per game (20th). On the ground, the Giants haven’t closed the gap with 145.9 yards (28th), and they issue 270.5 via the air (19th).

Julian Love has a team-high 120 tackles and two interceptions. Tackle Dexter Lawrence has 6.5 sacks from the team total of 36.

Again, like they have all season, the Giants bend all the way back, but they don’t break. They average 1.1 takeaways per game, which helps their cause.

Colts Defense

This is the team’s fortress of stability.

They rank 11th against the pass (206) and 20th against the run (122.6). Yet, the Colts have allowed 23.8 points per game, which is 25th in the league.

Indianapolis has registered 43 sacks, led by linemen Yannick Ngakoue, who has 9.5, and unit leader DeForest Buckner has 8. Linebacker Zaire Franklin has 150 tackles.

Like the Giants, the Colts average 1.1 takeaways per game.

Series History and Injuries

The Colts lead the all-time series by a 12-7 margin. They have won the last four meetings — the last one a 28-27 decision at home in 2018. Indianapolis last won in New York in 2014 by a 40-24 score.

The Giants’ last win at home against the Colts was in 1993 by a 20-6 score. Phil Simms completed 9 of 15 passes for 85 yards, and Rodney Hampton ran the ball 33 times for 173 yards with a touchdown.

New York is relatively healthy. Jackson (knee) and McKinney (hand) likely won’t play. Lawrence missed practice Wednesday due to rest, as did linebacker Azeez Ojulari (ankle) and defensive end Leonard Williams (rest). All are expected to play Sunday. The Giants did place guard Shane Lemieux (toe) on Injured Reserve.

Indianapolis wide receiver Ashton Dulin (concussion), tight end Kylen Granson (ankle), safety Rodney McLeod (rest), and cornerback Kenny Moore II (ankle) did not practice Wednesday and all are questionable.

Prediction (Overall record 9-6)

This certainly looks like a lopsided game, especially in front of an anticipated, raucous MetLife crowd.

The Giants have proven they can bounce back from a tough loss and also that they can salvage games in the final quarter.

New York can taste a playoff berth here, and this has all the makings of a post-holiday gift handed to the Giants. Playing the Colts to clinch it was the perfect situation.

The Giants haven’t started slowly all season, and don’t look for them to do it here. Take the Giants and rest easy…Giants 31-13.

AP Photo/Stacy Bengs