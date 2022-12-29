NY Jets vs. Seattle Seahawks Betting Odds and Preview

The New York Jets travel to Seattle for a late Sunday afternoon showdown. New York and Seattle enter the game with identical 7-8 records, and their chances for the postseason remain slim. Both teams will need to win their remaining two games to be in the running for the playoffs.

Ironically, both teams began their season with 6-3 records, and they now have lost four of their last five games. Mike White, who missed the last two games with a rib injury, will be back under center for the Jets. In his last start against the Bills, White completed 27 of 44 passes or 268 yards.

The Jets will try to shake off their miserable performance from last Thursday’s 19-3 loss to Jacksonville. New York managed 227 yards of total offense, mainly from backup quarterback Chris Streveler’s combined 144 yards of total offense (90 passing, 54 rushing). Streveler took over for starter Zach Wilson after two drives in the third quarter.

Ex-Jet Geno Smith completed 25 of 40 attempts for 215 yards with a touchdown and an interception in last week’s 24-10 loss to the Chiefs.

The Jets will need rival New England to beat Miami this weekend to keep them in the hunt.

N.Y. Jets vs. Seattle Seahawks Betting Odds

It is telling that despite being the road team in a game for which they have to travel across the country, the Jets are favored. New York has lost four in a row, but the Seahawks have lost three in a row themselves. Add to that, that the Jets get QB Mike White back this week, and they should get a little boost against a team that is also reeling.

Here is a look at the best odds for each team heading into Saturday’s game.

A Closer Look At Each Team

Jets Offense

The Jets will enter the game ranked 21st in total offense (329.5 yards per game). They rank 14th in passing (224.7) and 24th in rushing (104.9). New York has allowed 38 sacks (tied for 20th), and it ranks tied for 28th in third-down offense (34.1%) and red-zone offense (46.5%).

New York will need to generate its running game behind rookie Zonovan Knight (251 total yards) and second-year running back Michael Carter (396), as the Seahawks have a porous run defense. Rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson is in the running of Offensive Rookie of the Year with 71 catches for 996 yards and four touchdowns.

The Jets’ offensive line needs a big game here, as it has struggled with injuries and inconsistencies after a strong start.

White also needs a steady game against the Seahawks, who have 21 takeaways. Kicker Greg Zuerlein has made 26 of 31 field goal attempts and has 106 total points.

The Jets’ offense has scored 32 points in the last three games, having just two touchdowns.

Seahawks Offense

The Seahawks enter the game ranked 13th in total offense (348.5 yards per game). They rank 11th in passing (238.7) and 21st in rushing (109.8). Seattle has allowed 39 sacks (22nd) and ranks 17th in third-down offense (40%) and 22nd in red-zone offense.

Despite his recent woes, Smith has completed 362 of 512 attempts for 3,866 yards with 27 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Running back Kenneth Walker III has 803 yards and nine touchdowns. Walker may not play because of an ankle injury. WR D.K. Metcalf has 86 catches for 1,005 yards with six touchdowns, and Tyler Lockett has 78 catches for 964 yards with eight touchdowns. Lockett may also miss the game with a hand injury.

Kicker and ex-Jet Jason Myers is one of the top five scorers in the league with 119 points on 20 of 21 field goal attempts.

Jets Defense

New York remains one of the league’s top units. They are third in total defense (309.3 yards allowed per game). They are fifth against the pass (195.7) and 11th against the pass (113.9). The Jets have allowed 18.8 points per game (fourth).

The Jets have 40 sacks (ninth), are tied for 15th in third-down defense (38.9%), and are tied for sixth in red-zone defense (51.3%).

Tackle Quinnen Williams is among the top 10 in sacks in the league with 12. Linebacker C.J. Mosley has 142 tackles and is among the league leaders.

The Jets’ fumble recovery last week that led to an opening drive field goal and lone score against Jacksonville was only the second turnover forced in the last six games. New York’s defense must force a few turnovers or register a score.

New York’s defense has allowed 25 points a game over the last five contests.

Seahawks Defense

Seattle has struggled throughout the year. The Seahawks rank 29th in total defense (373.4 yards). The Seahawks rank 17th against the pass (217.9) and 31st against the rush (158.5).

They have allowed 25.3 points per game (29th), and have 36 sacks (15th). Seattle is ranked 28th in third-down defense (44%) and 26th in red-zone defense (62.5%).

Linebacker Jordyn Brooks is second in the league in tackles (157), and safety Tyler Woolen has six interceptions.

Seattle has given up an average of 29 points in its last five games.

Series History and Injuries

Seattle has won 12 of the 20 meetings between the two teams. The Seahawks have won the last four meetings — the last one being a 40-3 victory at home in 2020. The Jets’ last win was in 2004 with a 37-14 score at MetLife.

Jets’ cornerback Brandin Echols (quad) and wide receiver Jeff Smith (knee) did not practice Wednesday, and both are doubtful. Offensive tackles Duane Brown (shoulder) and George Fant (knee) along with safety LaMarcus Joyner (hip), and wide receiver Denzel Mims (concussion) were limited in practice and are questionable.

The Seahawks have a string of injuries that could affect their play. Linebacker Nick Bellore (illness), tight end Noah Fant (knee), wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (shoulder/wrist), running back Travis Homer (ankle), wide receiver Tyler Lockett (hand), tight end Abraham Lucas (knee), safety Ryan Neal (knee), running back Kenneth Walker III (ankle) did not practice Wednesday and are all questionable.

Running back DeeJay Dallas (ankle), linebacker Bruce Irvin (knee/heel), nose tackle Al Woods (Achilles) were limited in practice and also are questionable.

Prediction (Season Record 10-5)

The Jets are a 1.5- or 2-point favorite, and the Over/Under hovers around 43 points in this one. The Jets have a 4-3 record on the road this season. However, they have dropped their last three on the road after winning their first four.

Seattle is freefalling after its surprise start, and it will be interesting to see if the Jets still have a playoff push. White has energized the team in his starts, and this one will need a ground game and him in a manager’s role. The Jets can control this one with their defense. White can have a game in which he doesn’t have to win it with a big passing day. The key here is how the Jets come out on their opening drive on both sides of the ball.

This should be a relatively low-scoring game, and it should be around the Over/Under number, perhaps slightly Over. I still believe the Jets have some life in them with White. It also will be a big test for head coach Robert Saleh to see if he can bring them back after their disaster last week.

Give the points here and avoid the Over/Under…Jets win 23-17.

AP Photo/Adam Hunger