We don’t want to jinx it, but the Buffalo Bills are executing their victory plan in near-perfect formation so far this season. It’s time to return again to the Buffalo Bills’ odds to win the Super Bowl and our thoughts on their shot to make franchise history.

The Bills are neck and neck with their arch-AFC rival, the Kansas City Chiefs. It was the Chiefs who dashed their Super Bowl 56 chances last season in the divisional playoff. (And some, both inside and outside Bills Mafia, think the better team lost that matchup.)

Josh Allen and Co had one tiny slump this season in early November, losing two consecutive games to the Jets and Vikings, but they have since rallied with six wins in a row, including a road win over the Chicago Bears on Saturday, Dec. 24, to stretch their winning streak to six in a row.

With two weeks to go in the NFL regular season, the Bills’ odds aren’t likely to slip too much. But can they hold onto the lead?

Here’s what the odds are saying for the Bills to win a Super Bowl title of their own.

Buffalo Bills Super Bowl 57 Odds

The Bills opened as the betting favorite for the 2023 Super Bowl across NY sports betting apps. While oddsmakers’ top team has fluctuated some – with the Chiefs inching out a lead in early November – the Bills are back on top.

Close behind the NFC-leading Philadelphia Eagles and then the Chiefs. After that come the San Francisco 49ers, and the Cincinnati Bengals, who have won seven in a row themselves. The Bills and Bengals square off in Cincinnati on Jan. 2.

Odds to make the playoffs: NY Giants

Buffalo Bills Odds to Win AFC Championship

Again, the battle for the AFC Championship is shaping up to be another Bills/Chiefs matchup. The Bengals, Ravens, and AFC East rival the Dolphins are all in the mix, too, and the AFC South leader, the Tennessee Titans, with an outside shot.

But the Bills and Chiefs have comfortably shorter odds than the rest of the AFC field.

Buffalo Bills Regular Season Update

After back-to-back losses in early November, Buffalo has rallied to claim six wins in a row — three of which have come against division rivals New York, New England, and Miami.

That streak has helped the Bills clinch the AFC East title and no worse than the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs. If Buffalo wins its last two games, it will clinch the No. 1 seed and the first-round bye that comes with it. If the Bills lose to the Bengals on Sunday and the Chiefs win their game, the Bills would slip to the No. 3 seed.

Buffalo is favored by one point over the Bengals according to DraftKings NY Sportsbook. The total is 49.5 points.

Buffalo Bills Playoff History

The Bills are 0-4 in the Super Bowl. With the almost mythic status of Josh Allen among fans, and the team’s success in recent years, sports analysts and oddsmakers alike seem to think this could finally be their season.

The team hasn’t even made it to the Super Bowl since 1993 and their most recent playoff appearances all ended in disappointment:

2019: Regular-season record 10-6, lost Wild Card Playoffs

2020: Regular-season record 13-3, lost Conference Championship

2021: Regular-season record 11-6, lost Divisional Playoffs

They’ve got the team for it this year, with Allen, running back Devin Singletary, and killer targets in Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. We’re with oddsmakers on this and think the Bills could make it happen.

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh