NY Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings Odds and Betting Preview

The Giants and Vikings are both coming off crucial victories last weekend, and they will meet in Minnesota’s U.S. Bank Stadium Sunday afternoon.

New York (8-5-1) heightened its playoff chances with a 20-12 win at Washington last week in a game it was in control of most of the night. Running back Saquan Barkley crossed the 70-yard mark for the first time in five weeks with 87 yards on 18 carries, having three key double-digit runs in the fourth quarter.

The Giants’ defense harassed Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke all night, sacking him three times and causing two fumbles — one for a touchdown — and had eighth quarterback hits. Kicker Graham Gano booted two 50-yard field goals.

The Vikings (11-3) overcame a 33-0 deficit over Indianapolis to capture the NFC North Division with a 36-33 overtime victory.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins threw four second-half touchdowns and finished the day with 460 yards. Running back Dalvin Cook ran for 95 yards. Greg Joseph won the game with three seconds left in overtime on a 40-yard field goal.

New York won for the first time in four weeks (0-3-1), and they are 4-2 on the road. Minnesota has won three of its last four and is 7-1 at home.

N.Y. Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings Betting Odds

The Vikings are flying high after their NFL-record comeback against the Colts. That and the fact that they are playing this game against the Giants at home are why they are favored by more than a field goal. New York, though, is feeling a sigh of relief after beating Washington to get back on good footing in the playoff race.

Here is a look at the best odds for each team heading into Saturday’s game.

A Closer Look at Each Team

Giants Offense

The Giants have done most of their damage on the ground this season, as they average a sixth-best 146.2 yards per game. Their passing game produces 179 yards per game, good for 28th in the league. They average 20.5 points per game, 20th in the league. Giants’ quarterbacks have been sacked 44 times.

Barkley has rushed for 1,170 yards with nine touchdowns, and quarterback Daniel Jones has added 583 rushing yards, the best seasonal output in his four-year career.

Jones has thrown for 2,6,94 yards with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has been a perfect game manager all season. Darius Slayton has emerged as the top target through all their injuries with 40 receptions. Barkley has added 47 catches out of the backfield.

This could be a breakout game for Jones throwing the ball against a weak Vikings secondary. Gano has converted 24 of 27 field goals for 97 points.

Vikings Offense

The Vikings conversely flip the card on offense, relying more on their passing than their running game. Minnesota averages 25.1 points per game, eight-best in the league. Their passing game produces a seventh-best 259.2 yards per game, and their running game is ranked 28th in the league with 95 rushing yards per game.

Cousins had thrown for 3,818 yards with 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Yet, he has been sacked 40 times.

Justin Jefferson is among the league’s elite with 111 catches for 1,623 yards and seven touchdowns. He is complemented by Adam Thielen’s 66 grabs with five touchdowns, K.J. Osborn’s 45 catches and four touchdowns, and T.J. Hockenson’s 39 receptions.

Cook has rushed for 1,045 yards with eight touchdowns, and he always is a game-breaking threat. Joseph has made 20 of 25 field goals for 93 points.

Giants Defense

The Giants’ defense allows 22.3 points per game, ranking 14th in the league. They have 32 sacks, including seven in their last two games. They have allowed 150.4 rushing yards per game (30th in the league), and 216.9 passing yards (16th in the league).

Edge rusher/linebacker Azeez Olujari has played well in the past few weeks and rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux won the NFC Defensive Player of the Week award and also has excelled in recent weeks. Safety Julian Love continues to have a banner season.

The Giants will need to contain Cook, and their pass defense should be able to curb Cousins. Giants’ cornerback Fabian Moreau’s recent play has enhanced the secondary.

Vikings Defense

The Vikings’ rush defense has allowed 120.4 yards per game, good for 18th in the league, but their pass defense has issued 278.8 yards, placing them 31st in the league.

Linebacker Za’Darius Smith has 10 sacks and defensive end Danielle Hunter has eight of the team’s 33 sacks. Safety Harrison Smith has five interceptions and 10 passes defended, and corner Patrick Peterson has 13 passes defended.

Barkley will need to have another near 100-yard or better game, and Jones should be able to exploit the Vikings’ secondary.

Series History and Injuries

Minnesota leads the all-time series, 17-12. The Vikings won the last meeting in 2019 at MetLife by a 28-10 score. Minnesota has won the last three meetings, and New York’s last win was in 2013 at home by a 23-7 score. The Giants last won in Minnesota during the 2010 season by a 21-3 score.

The Giants’ injury list is the lowest it has been for a long time. Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee) and guard Shane Lemieux (toe) did not practice Wednesday and both are doubtful. Thibodeaux (elbow), tackle Evan Neal (shoulder), defensive lineman Leonard Williams (neck), and tight end Nick Vannett (shoulder) were limited in practice and are questionable.

Minnesota guard Garrett Bradbury (back) did not practice Wednesday and is doubtful. Linebackers Brian Asamoah (ankle), Eric Kendrick (hip), and Patrick Jones (illness) all were limited in practice Wednesday and are questionable.

Prediction (Overall record 8-6)

This has all the makings of a shootout.

The Giants rank sixth in the NFC playoff picture and can further secure their spot with a victory. They looked like a confident and secure team for the first time in a month in all three aspects last week against Washington. They will need to be on their game again, and the recent rising play of their defense has been a big key. They also didn’t have any turnovers or sacks allowed last week and forced two turnovers and had three sacks.

The Vikings may lower the gear a bit knowing they have their playoff position in the bag. They still could make a run at the top spot in the NFC if the Eagles slump without quarterback Jalen Hurts for the next two weeks. Minnesota also may be a step slower after its wild, overtime comeback last week.

Last week, New York looked like the team that started 6-1. The Giants really need to win out the rest of the way, and they will find some magic in the land of twin cities. Take Big Blue…Giants 27-24.

AP Photo/Nick Wass