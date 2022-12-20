NY Giants Odds to Make the Playoffs

The Giants find themselves fighting for their playoff lives. But, oddly enough, the NY Giants playoff odds actually just got a little bit brighter. New York bounced back from a four-game winless streak with a win over division rival Washington — a result that massively improved the Giants’ playoff odds.

Claim a $2,500 No Sweat First Bet for NFL wagering with FanDuel NY Promo Code

The playoff picture is now brighter for the Giants, which means the betting odds are once again in their favor. Let’s break it down.

New York Giants Odds to Make the 2022 Playoffs

With the NFL season in full swing, New York sportsbooks are getting in on the action. You can wager on all kinds of bets, from regular season win totals, odds to win the Super Bowl, odds to win the NFC or AFC Championships, fewest points scored, most points scored, player props, and more.

One of the most popular wagers is who will make it to the NFL playoffs. The Giants’ odds are looking better than they have in years. They’ve even improved since last week, despite the tie. Here is a glance at their odds of making the playoffs at various sportsbooks as of Dec. 5.

Here are the most competitive futures odds for the Giants:

Which Teams are Favored to Make the NFL Playoffs?

Here are the teams with the best odds to make the NFC playoffs at Caesars NY. The sportsbook does not list the odds for the Philadelphia Eagles because they. have already clinched a playoff berth. It also does not list the odds for the Minnesota Vikings, the San Francisco 49ers, and the Dallas Cowboys because their odds to qualify are so short.

Other teams not listed here are likely due to the fact their odds are extraordinarily long at this late stage of the season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers -280

Detroit +120

Seattle Seahawks +170

Washington Commanders +175

Claim a $1,250 First Bet on Caesars with Caesars NY Promo Code SHARPBETFULL

NY Giants Regular Season Update

The Giants came out of the gates hot this season, winning six of their first seven games. Unfortunately, they hit a slump with a four-game winless streak that included a tie against the Commanders. New York got a leg up on the rest of the NFC playoff chasers with their win over Washington on Sunday night. Now the Giants are gigantic favorites to qualify for the postseason.

Here are the NFC wildcard standings with three weeks remaining. The Cowboys have already clinched one of the three berths, so two of the following teams will claim the other two.

New York Giants 8-5-1

Washington Commanders 7-6-1

Seattle Seahawks 7-7

Detroit Lions 7-7

Green Bay Packers 6-8

New York can do itself a big favor with a few more wins down the stretch. The Giants’ next game is on the road against the Minnesota Vikings, who have already clinched a playoff berth. The Giants are 3-point underdogs for this one, but they were bigger underdogs on the road against Washington last weekend.

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky