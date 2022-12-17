The 2022 World Cup has reached a dramatic finale and there’s no lack of storylines, or betting angles, as two of the most talented squads face off for the richest prize in international soccer. In what could end up being the best World Cup final of all time, we have a Caesars Sportsbook promo code for Argentina vs. France on Sunday, Dec. 18, so you can grab a great first-bet offer.

The stakes could not be higher for one of the all-time greats in Lionel Messi as the Argentine’s legacy as the best soccer player in history hangs in the balance. A World Cup victory would put Messi in rarified air in his homeland, alongside fellow soccer legend Diego Maradona, as a World Cup winner and provide the missing piece to an already impressive trophy case that includes multiple European championships at the club level — heights that even the legendary Maradona didn’t accomplish. Given his age of 35, it literally is now or never for Messi.

Across the field, young Kylian Mbappe is looking to secure his second World Cup with France at the age of 23. Four years ago, he matched the legendary Pele as the only other teenager to win soccer’s most important trophy. The young Frenchman can also cement his legacy as France look to become only the third nation to win the tournament in back-to-back editions.

Messi and Mbappe are tied at the top of the goalscorers table with five apiece and teammates Julian Alvarez (Argentina) and Olivier Giroud (France) are only one goal behind heading into the final. The winning country will likely dictate who ends up with the trophy for the tournament’s best player.

On the odds sheet, things are fairly even but France has the edge in experience having won the tournament in its last edition. Argentina will have the passion in the stands behind them as its people have been waiting since Mexico 86 to see the South Americans regain the World Cup.

To Lift the Trophy : Argentina -125/France +100

: Argentina -125/France +100 Argentina Moneyline (90 minutes): +165

France Moneyline (90 minutes): +185

Draw (in 90 minutes): +200

Total Goals (Over/Under): Over 2.5 (+135)/Under 2.5 (-175)

The World Cup Final between Argentina and France kicks off Sunday at 10 a.m. ET on FOX and Telemundo.

