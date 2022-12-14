NY Jets vs. Detroit Lions Odds and Betting Preview

The Jets once seemed destined for the postseason with a 6-3 record, but they are now fighting for their playoff lives after losing three of their last four and falling to 7-6. They will host Detroit on Sunday, Dec. 18, at MetLife with playoff implications for both clubs.

The New York Jets are coming off an embattled 20-12 loss at Buffalo in which they were in striking distance until the end of the game. Quarterback Mike White completed 27 of 44 attempts for 265 yards, and he was sacked three times.

However, White was rocked all afternoon with eight quarterback hurries and just as many hits that resulted in White having to leave the game at intervals due to a rib issue. Despite obviously not having zip on his ball, White finished the game, and he likely will start against the Lions. Former starter Zach Wilson has been activated as his backup after being inactive for two games, a possible sign of White’s status.

Detroit (6-7) is coming off a 34-23 victory at home over Minnesota in a game that wasn’t as close as the score. The Lions arguably are the league’s hottest team, winning five of their last six games after a 1-6 start. Before beating Minnesota, the Lions routed the Jaguars, lost to the Bills in the final seconds, and had a three-game winning streak against the Packers, Bears, and Giants.

The keys here are the Jets’ average offense against a porous Lions’ defense and the Lions’ high-powered offense against a stingy Jets defense.

N.Y. Jets vs. Detroit Lions Betting Odds

The point spread for this game is so close it could vary from sportsbook to sportsbook. Each team could be favored depending on which platform you look at, so line shopping will be extra important here.

Here are some of the best odds available at a few sportsbooks.

A Closer Look at Each Team

Jets Offense

The Jets have averaged 19.5 points per game (21st in the NFL), and their offense has generated 336.8 yards per game (19th). New York’s passing offense is seventh (248.9 yards per game), and their running game is 11th (127.5).

Through two games, White has completed 80 of 129 attempts for 952 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions for a rating of 85.8. Rookie running back Zonovan Knight gained 71 yards and scored a touchdown against Buffalo, and he looms as a suitable replacement for fellow rookie Breece Hall, who was lost for the season due to injury. Fellow back Michael Carter continues to be troubled by an ankle and had just five yards and a crucial fourth-quarter fumble. The Jets have allowed 31 sacks — 16th in the league.

Rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson continues his run for Offensive Rookie of the Year with 63 catches for 868 yards — his yardage being the most ever being a Jets rookie. Corey Davis returned, but he is back on the shelf with a concussion. Elijah Moore’s stock has been rising, as he had six catches for 60 yards last week. He has had 60-plus yards receiving in two of his past three games.

One of the Jets’ most effective weapons continues to be kicker Greg Zuerlein, who has 98 points on 24 of 28 field goal attempts.

If White is fully recovered, he will need to attack a defense that has allowed 26.7 points per game (31st) and a passing defense that has allowed 263.4 yards per game (30th).

Lions Offense

The Lions have averaged 26.2 points per game, good for fifth in the league. They have accumulated 248.8 yards via the air (seventh), and 127.5 yards on the ground (11th).

Quarterback Jared Goff threw for 330 yards with three touchdowns against the Vikings. He has completed 290 of 444 attempts for 3,352 yards with 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions for a 97.9 rating. This is the sixth straight season that Goff has thrown more than 3,000 yards.

The offense has allowed 19 sacks, which is third in the league.

Running back Jamaal Williams leads the league with a career-high 14 rushing touchdowns. He has rushed for 806 yards on 204 carries. D’Andre Swift has been developing into an alternate choice with his 375 yards.

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is having a banner year with 82 catches for 898 yards with 11 touchdowns. He had six catches last week and he will be shooting for his sixth straight game with six or more grabs. D.J. Clark had a season-high six catches for 94 yards last week.

The Jets’ defense limited the Bills’ Josh Allen to 147 yards last week, and they will need a similar performance against Goff.

Jets Defense

The unit’s points allowed per game is sixth (18.7), passing yards allowed per game is fourth (189.4), and rushing yards allowed per game is 13th (111.8). Their total defense is third (301.2), and they have 39 sacks (tied for fifth).

They may have been dealt a major blow with the loss of defensive tackle Qunnen Williams, who left the game last week due to a calf injury and likely won’t play Sunday. Williams leads the team with 11 sacks and is among the top 10 in the league.

Linebacker C.J. Mosely is the league’s sixth-leading tackler with 125, and rookie Sauce Gardner leads the league with 16 passes defended. Fellow corner D.J. Reed has 64 tackles with eight passes defended. His 75.9 coverage rating is sixth-best in the league.

Lions Defense

The Lions’ total defense is 31st (403.2 yards) and their scoring defense is also 31st (26.7 points per game). They have issued 263.4 passing yards per game (30th), and 139.8 rushing yards (26th). The Lions have 26 sacks, tied for 22nd.

Their red-zone defense is 30th (65.2%) and their third-down defense is 31st (48%)

Rookie edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson leads all rookies with seven sacks. Hutchinson also has two of the team’s nine interceptions. Linebacker Alex Anzalone has a team-high 100 tackles and six passes defended. Safety DeShon Elliott has 85 stops and three passes defended.

Rookie safety Kerby Wilson has a team-high three interceptions and is the only first-year player with three interceptions, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

Series History and Injuries

This is a short 14-game series between the two teams with the matchup tied at 7-7. It also is the first matchup between Jets’ head coach Robert Saleh and Lions’ head coach Dan Campbell.

The Jets won the last meeting in 2018 in Detroit by a 48-14 score behind Sam Darnold’s two touchdowns and Isaiah Crowell’s 102 yards rushing. The Lions last won in 2014 when they beat the Jets, 20-14 in New York. The Jets have won four of the last five meetings.

The Jets’ Corey Davis (concussion), cornerback Bradin Echols)quad), defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (calf), defensive end John Franklin-Myers (illness), and safety Will Parks (NIR) all didn’t practice Wednesday and are doubtful. White (ribs), Tackle Duane Brown (shoulder), defensive end Mike Clemons(knee), and tackle George Fant (knee) were limited in practice Wednesday and are questionable.

Detroit’s Kayode Awosika (ankle), and linebacker Derrick Barnes (knee), did not practice Wednesday and are doubtful. Guard/center Evan Brown (ankle), fullback Jason Cabinda (ankle), tackle Taylor Decker (ankle), cornerback Will Harris (hip), safety C.J. Moore (shoulder), and center Frank Ragnow (foot) were limited in practice Wednesday and are questionable.

Prediction (Overall record 8-5)

Heading into the game, the Jets and Lions were both in the AFC and NFC playoff chase, hanging near the edge.

The Lions (-1) are surprisingly a low favorite here, and they have a 2-3 record on the road, winning the last two. The Jets are 3-3 at home with two straight at MetLife. It really is a tight matchup.

The fact that Zach Wilson has been activated is a telltale sign that White may be 50% or worse and is one big hit away from heading to the sidelines. The emergence and continued development of Garrett Wilson, Moore, and Knight will be the key here to putting more than 20 points on the scoreboard.

New York’s defense should be able to clamp down on Goff and the Lions’ offense. They should win the turnover battle, possibly putting one in the endzone. Zuerlein again will be a factor in this one.

I like the Jets (+1) here in which snow and ice could be a factor with both elements in the weekend forecast. The Jets already have overachieved, but they still can smell the postseason…Jets win 27-17

AP Photo/Adrian Kraus