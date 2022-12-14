NY Giants vs. Washington Commanders Odds and Betting Preview

Sunday night’s nationally televised game between the Giants and Redskins in Washington is one of the biggest for both clubs in several years.

Washington and New York have 7-5-1 records and are seeded sixth and seventh respectively in the NFC playoff picture. They played to an epic 20-20 tie two weeks ago at MetLife.

New York is coming off a 48-22 thrashing by Philadelphia last week, and it is 0-3-1 in its last four games. The NY Giants started the season 6-1 and their last win was a 24-16 win over Houston at home on Nov. 13.

Washington is coming off a bye week, and the Commanders previously won three straight games. Four of the five Commanders’ losses have been nine points or less, and their only lopsided defeat was a 24-8 loss to the Eagles on Sept. 25. The Commanders have won six of their last eight, the last one being the tie game. They later gave Philadelphia its lone loss, 32-21, on Nov. 14.

A Closer Look at Each Team

Giants Offense

The Giants score 20.5 points per game (20th), rush for 147.6 yards per game (sixth), and pass for 180.5 yards per game (28th). They net 378.1 yards per game (23rd). Their quarterbacks have been sacked 44 times.

Over the past four games, Saquon Barkley has been under the 100-yard mark rushing. Barkley’s last big showing was a 152-yard effort against Houston, ironically the last game the Giants won. He has 1,083 yards for the season and a team-high 42 catches. It should be a challenge for him with Washington’s frugal run defense.

Quarterback Daniel Jones has thrown six touchdown passes over the past six games, but he also has been sacked 16 times. During the same span, Jones has rushed for 188 yards and has a total of 548 yards rushing for the season. He can be a viable threat.

Wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins is a growing threat, and he had five catches against Washington two weeks ago. Tight end Daniel Bellinger is back in the rotation, and he had six catches in the first matchup.

Kicker Graham Gano always is a threat with 89 points on converting 22 of 25 field goal attempts. Gano’s game-winning 58-yard kick was short two weeks ago.

Commanders Offense

The Commanders score 19.5 points per game (25th), rush for 124.5 yards per game (14th), and pass for 207.1 yards per game (23rd). They net 331.5 yards per game (21st).

Washington’s revival has revolved around quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who has completed 131 of 212 attempts for 1,444 yards with nine touchdowns and five interceptions. Two weeks ago, Heinicke completed 27 of 41 attempts for 275 yards with a pair of touchdowns against the Giants. Against NFC East opponents, Heinicke has eight touchdowns and four interceptions.

RB Brian Robinson Jr. had 96 rushing yards against the Giants two weeks ago, and he has been the go-to back lately with the hobbled Antonio Gibson.

Terry McLaurin is the main threat, as he had eight catches for 105 yards against the Giants two weeks ago, and he has 62 catches for the season. Curtis Samuel (54 catches) and Jahan Dotson (12.3 yards per catch) have been options in the passing game.

Giants Defense

They allow 23.1 points per game (20th), 365.8 total yards per game (26th), 149.7 rushing yards per game (29th), and 216.1 passing yards per game (17th). They have 29 sacks.

Two weeks ago against the Redskins, they recorded five sacks but allowed 440 total yards.

Julian Love has a team-high 107 tackles with four passes defended and two interceptions. Cornerback Fabian Moreau has 10 passes defended. Tackle Dexter Lawrence has a team-leading six sacks.

Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts threw two touchdown passes and running back Myles Sanders ran for 144 yards last week in their 48-22 victory, as they amassed 439 total yards.

Commanders Defense

They allow 19.9 points per game (10th), 310.5 total yards per game (fourth), 116.4 rushing yards per game (ninth), and 200.1 passing yards per game (eighth). They have 34 sacks.

Tackles Davon Payne and Jonathan Allen have 8.5 and 7.5 sacks respectively. Cornerback Kendall Fuller has 11 passes defended, Safety Darrick Forrest has three of the team’s seven interceptions.

Washington has allowed 20 or fewer points in its last six games.

Series History and Injuries

The Giants hold a 105-71-5 record in the series that dates back to 1932. Their last meeting ended in a classic 20-20 tie on Dec. 4.

Washington last won at home on Sept. 16, 2021, by a 30-29 score on a last-second field goal. The Giants last won in Washington by a 23-20 score on Nov. 8, 2020.

The Giants have had a cavalcade of injuries all season. Love and Lawrence (both NIR-rest) did not practice Wednesday as well as offensive lineman Josh Ezeudu (neck), cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee), wide receiver Richie James (concussion), and offensive lineman Shane Lemieux (toe). All but Lawrence and Love are doubtful this Sunday.

Tight end Daniel Bellinger (rib), cornerback Nick McCloud (illness), linebacker Elerson Smith (Achilles), and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (neck) were limited in practice Wednesday and are questionable.

For the Commanders, Gibson (foot), Robinson (quad), wide receiver Dax Milne (foot), guard Andrew Norwell (shoulder), wide receiver Cam Sims (back), defensive end James Smith-Williams (concussion), cornerback Benjamin St. Juste (concussion), defensive end Montez Sweat (concussion), guard Trai Turner (knee), defensive end Chase Young (knee) all were limited in practice Wednesday and are questionable.

Prediction (Overall record 7-6)

This looms as another classic battle. With the teams heading in opposite directions, Washington is a healthy 4.5-point favorite on its home field. Whoever loses this one likely won’t be playing past Week 18.

The Giants’ defense did a good job on Heinicke in the first meeting, but they will need to find a way to turn Barkley loose. Jones has done a serviceable job the past few weeks, but his production must increase.

Under the new regime, the Giants are ahead of schedule, and a win here could be another statement win for coach Brian Daboll. The Giants are 2-2 on the road, and the Commanders are 3-3 at home.

It will be a tough place to pull out a win, but I like the Giants in this spot with the points (+4.5). Barkley will find a way to do just enough, and the defense will make some big plays…Giants, 27-21.