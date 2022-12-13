Is this really happening? Could NY Jets fans finally be looking at a season with a playoff picture? The NY Jets’ playoff odds sure seem to think it’s possible, but still very much up in the air.

The Jets (7-6) have already exceeded expectations from the start of the season, but if the playoffs started right now after Week 14, they would be on the outside looking in. But they’ve still got a chance to clinch a playoff berth if they can pass the New England Patriots (7-6) and the Los Angeles Chargers (7-6) in the standings.

It may seem obvious to say, but because they have a 7-6 record, they’ll need to win more games than they lose for the rest of the season. That’s five more games. So, let’s break down the NY Jets’ odds to make the playoffs.

New York Jets Odds to Make the Playoffs

The Jets opened the season at pretty long odds to make the playoffs across New York sportsbooks. The team has already beaten the market with 7 wins against the original season wins total of 5.

But after their loss to the Bills in Week 14, their odds to make the playoffs, while still close, have gotten a little bit longer. Most sportsbooks favor the “No.”

That does mean that for Jets fans who are ready to put money on a playoff appearance, you’re looking at a slightly better payout than you would have last week. Here are the most competitive futures odds for the Jets in other betting markets:

Which Teams are Favored to Make the NFL Playoffs?

Here are the teams predicted to make the AFC playoffs and their running odds at Caesars NY. The sportsbook does not list the odds for the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, or Kansas City Chiefs because they are so short. As of Tuesday afternoon, odds for the Patriots also were not listed, though those are likely to be added soon.

Tennessee Titans -550

Miami Dolphins -350

Los Angeles Chargers -180

Jacksonville Jaguars +380

NY Jets Regular Season Update

After a power surge in Weeks 4-7, when the team won its first four games in October, the Jets have hit a slump. They’ve lost three of their last four games, including a loss this past Sunday to the Buffalo Bills.

While the last two games have been on the road against two of the top teams in the NFL, the next two are likely to seem like a little reprieve. The Jets return to MetLife on Sunday, Dec. 11 to face the Detroit Lions. The Lions have created a spark over the last six weeks, but they don’t have the same upside as the Vikings and Bills.

If Jets QB Mike White can recover from the rib injury he suffered against the Bills, the Jets have a chance to put up some points against a leaky Detroit defense. The game is listed as a pick ’em at Caesars Sportsbook with a total of 44.5 points.

