NY Giants Odds to Make the Playoffs

The Giants find themselves fighting for their playoff lives. But, oddly enough, the NY Giants playoff odds actually just got a little bit brighter.

Though they are winless in their last four games, including three losses, the Giants can bounce back in a big way with a win over division rival Washington on Sunday, Dec. 18. The two teams tied two weeks ago, and they remain level in the standings with 7-5-1 records.

In some ways, this season is already a success for the NY Giants. Sportsbooks opened the team with an over-under on regular season wins at 7. Their current record, 7-5-1, has us reasonably confident they can beat that number. That’s already a vast improvement from last year when they went 4-13.

But now it’s all about the playoff picture. The Giants have tasted possibility, and the odds are at least slightly in their favor. Let’s break it down.

New York Giants Odds to Make the 2022 Playoffs

With the NFL season in full swing, New York sportsbooks are getting in on the action. You can wager on all kinds of bets, from regular season win totals, odds to win the Super Bowl, odds to win the NFC or AFC Championships, fewest points scored, most points scored, player props, and more.

One of the most popular wagers is who will make it to the NFL playoffs. The Giants’ odds are looking better than they have in years. They’ve even improved since last week, despite the tie. Here is a glance at their odds of making the playoffs at various sportsbooks as of Dec. 5.

Here are the most competitive futures odds for the Giants:

Which Teams are Favored to Make the NFL Playoffs?

Here are the teams with the best odds to make the NFC playoffs at Caesars NY. The sportsbook does not list the odds for the Philadelphia Eagles because they. have already clinched a playoff berth. It also does not list the odds for the Minnesota Vikings, the San Francisco 49ers, and the Dallas Cowboys because their odds to qualify are so short.

Other teams not listed here are likely due to the fact their odds are extraordinarily long at this late stage of the season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers -280

Washington Commanders -230

Seattle Seahawks -120

Detroit Lions +280

Carolina Panthers +340

Atlanta Falcons +900

NY Giants Regular Season Update

The Giants came out of the gates hot this season, winning six of their first seven games. Unfortunately, they’ve seemed to hit a midseason slump, losing three of their last four games and tying one.

With the Eagles and Cowboys basically shoe-ins for the playoffs at this point, the Giants and Commanders are likely in a battle for one of the NFC wild-card spots. They’re tied in the standings and face a critical test against one another on Sunday, Dec. 18.

With the game being played on the Commanders’ home field, they are favored by 4.5 points. The total is set at 40.5 points, which is virtually spot on with the 20-20 game they played against one another two weeks ago.

AP Photo/Bryan Woolston