Is this really happening? Could NY Jets fans finally be looking at a season with a playoff picture? The NY Jets’ playoff odds sure seem to think it’s possible, but still very much up in the air.

The Jets (7-5) have already exceeded expectations from the start of the season, and if the playoffs started right now in Week 13, they would have the third Wild-Card spot in the AFC. But they’ve still got a challenge ahead to clinch a playoff berth with the Patriots (6-6), Chargers (6-6), Browns (5-7), Steelers (5-7), and Raiders (5-7) all knocking at their door.

It may seem obvious to say, but because they have a 7-5 record, they’ll need to win more games than they lose for the rest of the season. That’s five more games.

So, let’s break down the NY Jets’ odds to make the playoffs.

New York Jets Odds to Make the Playoffs

The Jets opened the season at pretty long odds to make the playoffs across New York sportsbooks. The team has already beaten the market with 7 wins against the original season wins total of 5.

But after their loss to the Vikings in Week 13, their odds to make the playoffs, while still close, have gotten a little bit longer. Most sportsbooks favor the “No” slightly.

That does mean that for Jets fans who are ready to put money on a playoff appearance, you’re looking at a slightly better payout than you would have last week.

Here are the most competitive futures odds for the Jets:

Which Teams are Favored to Make the NFL Playoffs?

Here are the teams predicted to make the playoffs and their running odds at FanDuel NY. The sportsbook does not list the odds for the Buffalo Bills, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Minnesota Vikings, or the Dallas Cowboys to make the playoffs because those teams’ odds are so short.

Tennessee Titans: -2000

Cincinnati Bengals: -1050

Seattle Seahawks: -550

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -400

Washington Commanders: -144

New York Giants: -110

NY Jets Regular Season Update

After a power surge in Weeks 4-7, when the team won its first four games in October, the Jets have hit a slight slump. They’ve lost three of their last five games, including a loss this past Sunday to playoffs favorites the Minnesota Vikings.

Their next game should have fans worried, too — against Super Bowl favorite and division rival, the Buffalo Bills. They did manage to pull off a massive underdog victory against the Bills in Week 9, but now they’ll be playing a resurgent Buffalo team on the Bills’ home field.

There’s also the QB question. Zach Wilson has been benched for two games in a row in favor of Mike White. White was red hot against the Chicago Bears in Week 12 but lost to the Vikings the following week. Even in the loss, though, White threw for 369 yards and seems to have his team’s respect. He’s expected to take the starting position again this week.

If the Jets can build momentum with this QB change, they could keep the playoffs in sight.

