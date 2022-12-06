NY Giants Odds to Make the Playoffs

The Giants find themselves fighting for their playoff lives. But, oddly enough, the NY Giants playoff odds actually just got a little bit brighter.

After two consecutive losses, New York faced division rival the Washington Commanders on Sunday – but couldn’t quite scrape up a win. The two teams tied in a disappointing outcome for both. More on that later.

In some ways, this season is already a success for the Giants. Sportsbooks opened the team with an over-under on regular season wins at 7. Their current record, 7-4-1, has us reasonably confident they can beat that number. That’s already a vast improvement from last year when they went 4-13.

But now it’s all about the playoff picture. The Giants have tasted possibility, and the odds are at least slightly in their favor. Let’s break it down.

New York Giants Odds to Make the 2022 Playoffs

With the NFL season in full swing, New York sportsbooks are getting in on the action. You can wager on all kinds of bets, from regular season win totals, odds to win the Super Bowl, odds to win the NFC or AFC Championships, fewest points scored, most points scored, player props, and more.

One of the most popular wagers is who will make it to the NFL playoffs. The Giants’ odds are looking better than they have in years. They’ve even improved since last week, despite the tie. Here is a glance at their odds of making the playoffs at various sportsbooks as of Dec. 5.

Here are the most competitive futures odds for the Giants:

Which Teams are Favored to Make the NFL Playoffs?

Here are the teams with the best odds to make the playoffs at FanDuel NY. The sportsbook does not list the odds for the Buffalo Bills, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens, the San Francisco 49ers, or the Dallas Cowboys to make the playoffs because those teams’ odds are very short and they’re all likely to make it.

Tennessee Titans: -2000

Cincinnati Bengals: -1050

Seattle Seahawks: -550

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -400

Washington Commanders: -144

New York Giants: -110

NY Giants Regular Season Update

The Giants came out of the gates hot this season, winning six of their first seven games. Unfortunately, they’ve seemed to hit a midseason slump, losing three of their last five games and tying one.

With the Eagles and Cowboys basically shoe-ins for the playoffs at this point, the Giants and Commanders are likely in a battle for one of the NFC wild-card spots. The Giants are one loss better than the Commanders but face a challenging home game against Philly for Week 14.

It’s very possible the Giants and Commanders face off again in Week 15 with identical records. Needless to say, the stakes of that matchup are life and death, which may be why the NFL flexed the game to Sunday Night Football.

The Giants were hot at the start of the season, and this is the time for them to rediscover that magic or risk falling out of the playoff picture.

AP Photo/Adam Hunger