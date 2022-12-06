We don’t want to jinx it, but the Buffalo Bills are executing their victory plan in near-perfect formation so far this season. It’s time to return again to the Buffalo Bills’ odds to win the Super Bowl – and our thoughts on their shot to make franchise history.

The Bills are neck and neck with their arch-AFC rival, the Kansas City Chiefs. It was the Chiefs who dashed their Super Bowl 56 chances last year in the divisional playoff. (And some, both inside and outside Bills Mafia, think the better team lost that matchup.)

Josh Allen and Co had one tiny slump in early November, losing two consecutive games to the Jets and Vikings, but they have since rallied with three wins in a row, including a double-digit win over the New England Patriots last week.

With five weeks to go in the NFL regular season, the Bills’ odds aren’t likely to slip too much. But can they hold onto the lead?

Here’s what the odds are saying for the Bills to win a Super Bowl title of their own.

Buffalo Bills Super Bowl 57 Odds

The Bills opened as the betting favorite for the 2023 Super Bowl across NY sports betting apps. While oddsmakers’ top team has fluctuated some – with the Chiefs inching out a lead in early November – the Bills are back on top.

Close behind the two AFC leaders are three NFC teams – the Eagles, Cowboys, and 49ers. While the Vikings are second overall in the NFC, oddsmakers don’t seem to have faith in a Super Bowl win for them at this rate.

Buffalo Bills Odds to Win AFC Championship

Again, the battle for the AFC Championship is shaping up to be another Bills/Chiefs matchup. The Bengals, Ravens, and AFC East rival the Dolphins are all in the mix, too, and the AFC South leader, the Tennessee Titans, with an outside shot.

But the Bills and Chiefs have comfortably shorter odds than the rest of the AFC field.

Buffalo Bills Regular Season Update

After back-to-back losses in early November, Buffalo rallied to claim three wins in a row, including one against Cleveland, which was moved to play in Detroit to avoid a wild October “thundersnow” in Buffalo.

Now they’re in the middle of a clutch of divisional matches with the New England Patriots (Bills won (24-10), New York Jets (on Dec. 11), and Miami Dolphins (on Dec. 17). The two upcoming games will be on their home field where they’ve only lost one game so far this season.

The Dolphins are just one win behind the Bills and momentarily topped them in the AFC East rankings when the Bills lost those two November games. The Bills lost to the Jets the last time they played them but are favored to win this Sunday by 9.5 points and have -450 moneyline odds on Fanduel NY.

The Bills’ Week 15 game against the Miami Dolphins was moved to Saturday Night Prime Time.

Buffalo Bills Playoff History

The Bills are 0-4 in the Super Bowl. With the almost mythic status of Josh Allen among fans, and the team’s success in recent years, sports analysts and oddsmakers alike seem to think this could finally be their season.

The team hasn’t even made it to the Super Bowl since 1993 and their most recent playoff appearances all ended in disappointment:

2019: Regular-season record 10-6, lost Wild Card Playoffs

2020: Regular-season record 13-3, lost Conference Championship

2021: Regular-season record 11-6, lost Divisional Playoffs

They’ve got the team for it this year, with Allen, running back Devin Singletary, and killer targets in Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. We’re with oddsmakers on this and think the Bills could make it happen.

