Don’t look now, but the New York Jets are right in the thick of the playoff hunt. After a win over the Chicago Bears last weekend, the NY Jets’ odds of making the playoffs are much better now than they were when this season began. In fact, if the postseason began this week, the Jets would be in the bracket.

It’s why Jets fans, who watched their team go 4-13 last year, might want to put a little extra money on the team.

One of the biggest reasons to hope is that this is Coach Robert Saleh’s second season, and he’s had more time to get the pieces in the places he wants. Saleh and GM Joe Douglas snagged some great draft picks in April, and they’ve managed to fill out the offense with some receivers who have shown flashes this season, especially in last weekend’s win that was quarterbacked by Mike White following the benching of Zach Wilson.

New York Jets Odds to Make the Playoffs

New York sportsbooks have all kinds of bets available for the 2022-2023 NFL season. You can bet on regular season win totals, odds to win the Super Bowl, odds to win the AFC or NFC Championships, the fewest/most points scored, player props, and more.

And, of course, odds on which teams are most likely to make it to the NFL playoffs. Here are the prices that oddsmakers have for the Jets to make it to the postseason as of Nov. 30.

As a result of their 7-4 record, the Jets’ odds in various markets have come crashing down. In a competitive AFC playoff picture, the Jets will need to keep winning more than they lose if they want to qualify for the postseason. We’ve got the most competitive futures odds for the Jets:

Which Teams are Favored to Make the NFL Playoffs?

Here are the teams predicted to make the playoffs and their running odds at Caesars NY. The sportsbook does not list the odds for the Buffalo Bills, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Minnesota Vikings, or the Dallas Cowboys to make the playoffs because those odds are incredibly low.

San Francisco 49ers -3500

Baltimore Ravens -1000

Tennessee Titans -800

Miami Dolphins -700

Tampa Bay Buccaneers -450

Seattle Seahawks -300

Cincinnati Bengals -240

Washington Commanders -160

Los Angeles Chargers -150

New York Giants +100

NY Jets Regular Season Update

The Jets bounced back in a big way last weekend with a dominant 31-10 win over the Chicago Bears, who played without starting QB Justin Fields. Of course, the Jets played without their top quarterback, too.

Mike White took over the starting job for Zach Wilson, who got benched and was not active for the game. White was sizzling in the cold and rainy weather. He passed for 315 yards and three touchdowns. Rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson was the biggest beneficiary, as he caught five passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns.

New York’s test is much tougher this week with a road game on tap against the NFC Central-leading Minnesota Vikings. Minnesota is favored by three points for Sunday’s game in Minneapolis.

AP Photo/Adam Hunger