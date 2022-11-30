NY Giants Odds to Make the Playoffs

Will the Giants beat the odds this year or add a disappointing second half to a string of lackluster seasons? A look at the NY Giants playoff odds is a good place to start answering that question.

It wasn’t going to be too hard for NY Giants to outperform their 2021 season when they won four games. In fact, thanks to a 7-4 start, they’ve already done that. The Giants haven’t made the playoffs since 2016 when they lost the Wild Card Game, but things are looking up this season.

During the offseason whispers started that the Giants could be one of the biggest sleepers of the season. The most important change to the Giants this year is the coaching staff. New head coach Brian Daboll and new GM Joe Schoen were key figures in the Buffalo Bills’ success in recent years, and Giants fans are hoping to see what they can do this season.

We think the team has a shot at surprising us all. The Giants have lost two in a row to the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys. Next up is a home game against the streaking Washington Commanders on Sunday, Dec. 4.

New York Giants Odds to Make the 2022 Playoffs

With the NFL season in full swing, New York sportsbooks are getting in on the action. You can wager on all kinds of bets, from regular season win totals, odds to win the Super Bowl, odds to win the NFC or AFC Championships, fewest points scored, most points scored, player props, and more.

One of the most popular wagers is who will make it to the NFL playoffs. The Giants’ odds are looking better than they have in years. Here is a glance at their odds to make the playoffs at various sportsbooks as of Nov. 30.

Which Teams are Favored to Make the NFL Playoffs?

Here are the teams predicted to make the playoffs and their running odds at Caesars NY. The sportsbook does not list the odds for the Buffalo Bills, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Minnesota Vikings, or the Dallas Cowboys to make the playoffs because those odds are incredibly low.

San Francisco 49ers -3500

Baltimore Ravens -1000

Tennessee Titans -800

Miami Dolphins -700

Tampa Bay Buccaneers -450

Seattle Seahawks -300

Cincinnati Bengals -240

Washington Commanders -160

Los Angeles Chargers -150

New York Giants +100

NY Giants Regular Season Update

The Giants had a chance to bounce back from a disappointing loss to Detroit by scoring a road upset of division rival Dallas on Thanksgiving Day, but the Cowboys dominated the second half en route to a 28-20 win.

Despite the two-game losing streak, the Giants still find themselves in playoff position. If they want to stay there, they’ll likely have to beat Washington on Sunday. It’s not a good sign, however, that DraftKings lists the Giants as 2.5-point underdogs despite this game being played on their home field.

The Commanders have won three in a row to surge into the playoff picture. This is a unique spot for Washington, as it is the first of two consecutive games it will play against the Giants. The Commanders are off next week when the Giants will play host to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Giants were hot at the start of the season, and this is the time for them to rediscover that magic or risk falling out of the playoff picture.

