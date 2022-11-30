It’s a good time to be a Bills fan. Bills Mafia is geared up for the rest of the season as their team is tied for first place in the AFC East standings. If you’re a sports bettor, it’s time to put some money behind this promising Buffalo team while you swear allegiance to QB Josh Allen. Odds are up for the 2022-2023 season, and we’ve got the best Buffalo Bills Super Bowl 57 odds.

After a crushing overtime defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2021-22 Divisional playoff, the Bills have rallied as Super Bowl favorites for the 2022-2023 season. They’ve made two consecutive playoff appearances and are looking to finally make it to the Super Bowl and win.

Get a free $50 bet + a deposit match of up to $1,000 with DraftKings NY Promo Code

This year, the Bills have what many deem the best roster in football, or at least in the AFC. With Allen at the helm and Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis receiving — plus last season’s No. 1 defense — could this be the Bills’ season? Buffalo is off to a good start with five wins in its first six games

Here’s what the odds are saying for the Bills to win a Super Bowl title of their own.

Buffalo Bills Super Bowl 57 Odds

The Bills opened as the betting favorite for the 2023 Super Bowl across NY sports betting apps, but they have slipped behind the Chiefs, who are currently the No. 1 seed in the AFC. After the Chiefs and Bills come the three NFC frontrunners — Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Dallas.

Odds to make the playoffs: NY Giants | NY Jets

Buffalo Bills Odds to Win AFC Championship

To get to the Super Bowl, the Bills will almost certainly have to get past the Chiefs, who have foiled their playoff drives the past two years. Through Week 12, the Bills are second behind Kansas City. Those two are far and away ahead of the next group, which is led by AFC East rival Miami.

Claim a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet with FanDuel NY Promo Code

Buffalo Bills Regular Season Update

Buffalo recorded its second consecutive victory by edging Detroit with a last-second field goal on Thanksgiving Day. The Bills now have won two in a row following a two-game losing streak. Unfortunately for Buffalo, that two-game skid was enough to bring them back into a tie with the Dolphins atop the division. Because Miami beat Buffalo in their first matchup, Miami has the tiebreaker and would take the division title if the season ended today.

But the season doesn’t end today so there is still time for Buffalo to claim that division title and a home game in the AFC Playoffs. The Bills’ quest for that continues on Thursday, Dec. 1, when they travel to Foxboro to take on the New England Patriots. They are favored by 3.5 points by Caesars NY Sportsbook.

It’s the start of three-straight games against division rivals. After Thursday’s game, the Bills will play consecutive home games against the New York Jets and the Dolphins.

Buffalo Bills Playoff History

It’s been a tough road for Buffalo, and the oddsmakers clearly think their time has come.

The team has made four Super Bowl appearances in Super Bowl 25, 26, 27, and 28 but has yet to win the title.

The Bills suffered a long playoff drought from 1999 to 2017. The 2017 season was the first under the leadership of GM Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott, and that’s when the tide started to change.

In the 2018 NFL draft, Buffalo drafted “savior QB” Josh Allen as the seventh overall pick. That season, Allen competed for the position of starting quarterback and played to a record of 5-6 when he was starting. In 2019, he won the spot as the opening-day starter and a team captain. The Bills have made it to the playoffs every year since.

They still haven’t reached the Super Bowl with Allen, getting closest in 2020 but losing in the AFC Championship game to — you guessed it — the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here’s how the Josh Allen years stack up:

2019: Regular-season record 10-6, lost Wild Card Playoffs

2020: Regular-season record 13-3, lost Conference Championship

2021: Regular-season record 11-6, lost Divisional Playoffs

AP Photo/Rick Osentoski