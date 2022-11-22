Don’t look now, but the New York Jets are right in the thick of the playoff hunt. Despite a loss on Sunday, Nov. 20, to the New England Patriots, the NY Jets’ odds of making the playoffs are much better now than they were when this season began.

It’s why Jets fans, who watched their team go 4-13 last year, might want to put a little extra money on the team.

One of the biggest reasons to hope is that this is Coach Robert Saleh’s second season, and he’s had more time to get the pieces in the places he wants. Saleh and GM Joe Douglas snagged some great draft picks in April, and they’ve managed to fill out the offense with some receivers who might finally turn QB Zach Wilson into the weapon Jets fans have hoped for since he was drafted in 2021.

New York Jets Odds to Make the Playoffs

New York sportsbooks have all kinds of bets available for the 2022-2023 NFL season. You can bet on regular season win totals, odds to win the Super Bowl, odds to win the AFC or NFC Championships, the fewest/most points scored, player props, and more.

And, of course, odds on which teams are most likely to make it to the NFL playoffs. Here are the prices that oddsmakers have for the Jets to make it to the postseason as of Nov. 22.

As a result of their 6-4 record, the Jets’ odds in various markets have come crashing down. In a competitive AFC playoff picture, the Jets will need to keep winning more than they lose if they want to qualify for the postseason. We’ve got the most competitive futures odds for the Jets:

Which Teams are Favored to Make the NFL Playoffs?

Here are the teams predicted to make the playoffs and their running odds at FanDuel NY. The sportsbook does not list the odds for the Buffalo Bills, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Kansas City Chiefs, or the Minnesota Vikings to make the playoffs because those odds are incredibly low.

Dallas Cowboys -20,000

Baltimore Ravens -2400

San Francisco 49ers -1400

Tennessee Titans -1600

Miami Dolphins -700

Tampa Bay Buccaneers -460

Seattle Seahawks -340

Cincinnati Bengals -174

NY Jets Regular Season Update

The Jets had a major opportunity to score a significant win on Sunday, Nov. 20, but gave up a late punt return for a touchdown and lost to the Patriots, 10-3. The defense stood tall all game, but the offense never answered the call.

As a result, the Jets are currently out of the playoff picture by one game. The good news is, they are in a good spot to bounce back when they host the reeling Chicago Bears on Nov. 27. The Bears’ offense has looked good with QB Justin Fields wielding his dual-threat ability, but the Bear’s defense has not been great.

New York is favored by 4.5 points for Sunday’s game.

AP Photo/Steven Senne