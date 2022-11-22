NY Giants Odds to Make the Playoffs

Will the Giants beat the odds this year or add a disappointing second half to a string of lackluster seasons? A look at the NY Giants playoff odds is a good place to start answering that question.

It wasn’t going to be too hard for NY Giants to outperform their 2021 season when they won four games. In fact, thanks to a 7-3 start, they’ve already done that. The Giants haven’t made the playoffs since 2016 when they lost the Wild Card Game, but things are looking up this season.

During the offseason whispers started that the Giants could be one of the biggest sleepers of the season. The most important change to the Giants this year is the coaching staff. New head coach Brian Daboll and new GM Joe Schoen were key figures in the Buffalo Bills’ success in recent years, and Giants fans are hoping to see what they can do this season.

We think the team has a shot at surprising us all. The Giants have won four in a row and now host the Houston Texans after a week off to get healthy.

New York Giants Odds to Make the 2022 Playoffs

With the NFL season in full swing, New York sportsbooks are getting in on the action. You can wager on all kinds of bets, from regular season win totals, odds to win the Super Bowl, odds to win the NFC or AFC Championships, fewest points scored, most points scored, player props, and more.

One of the most popular wagers is who will make it to the NFL playoffs. The Giants’ odds are looking better than they have in years. Here is a glance at their odds to make the playoffs at various sportsbooks as of Nov. 9.

Which Teams are Favored to Make the NFL Playoffs?

The Giants are far from the only team with a good chance to qualify for the postseason. Here is a look at the teams with the best odds to get there, according to DraftKings. Odds for the Buffalo Bills, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Minnesota Vikings, or the Kansas City Chief are not available at FanDuel because those odds are incredibly low.

Dallas Cowboys -20,000

Baltimore Ravens -2400

San Francisco 49ers -1400

Tennessee Titans -1600

Miami Dolphins -700

Tampa Bay Buccaneers -460

Seattle Seahawks -340

Cincinnati Bengals -174

NY Giants Regular Season Update

The Giants lost a great opportunity to pad their record on Sunday by losing to the Detroit Lions at home. The offense never got on track, and the defense barely slowed down the Lions, who now have won three in a row.

New York remains in a playoff position and still has an outside shot of winning the NFC East title, though it will have to pass the sizzling Dallas Cowboys and the resolute Philadelphia Eagles.

The Giants can take a big step toward that title and solidify a playoff berth when they travel to Texas to take on the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day. The Giants vs. Cowboys odds have the home team favored by nine points, suggesting the Giants will have their work cut out for them while the nation eats turkey and watches.

AP Photo/Adam Hunger