The Giants had their clunker at a most inopportune time Sunday afternoon on their home turf.

New York couldn’t find any rhythm and committed three turnovers in their 31-18 loss to the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium. The NY Giants (7-3) played the tail end of a two-game homestand, in which they defeated Chicago last weekend. They will now embark on a four-game slate against NFC East opponents beginning in Dallas late Thursday afternoon in a rare Thanksgiving Day tilt for them.

Detroit (4-6), which had a porous run defense, held league-leading rusher Saquon Barkley to 22 yards on 15 carries and won its third straight game overall and second consecutive on the road. They intercepted Giants’ quarterback Daniel Jones twice and recovered a fumble.

Dallas (7-3) had a statement win over once-defeated and host Minnesota (8-2), 40-3, in which it generated 458 yards of offense and held the high-powered Vikings’ offense to 183 yards. Dallas’ pass rush sacked Vikings’ quarterback Kirk Cousins seven times and registered 13 quarterback hits.

The Cowboys moved into a second-place tie with the Giants and strengthened their wildcard hopes, as both teams are two games behind first-place Philadelphia (9-1), which rallied to beat Indianapolis.

Dallas has won three of its last four, while the Giants have dropped two of their last three.

N.Y. Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys Betting Odds

The Giants seemed to be headed toward one of their biggest highs of the season on Thanksgiving Day, but a loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday dampened their spirits. Nevertheless, Thursday’s game in Dallas is a chance for the Giants to right the ship and take over sole possession of second place in the NFC East division.

Home for the Holiday

Unlike the Cowboys, the Giants have been a rare Thanksgiving Day participant. Ironically, their last game was in Dallas in 1992 when they dropped a 30-3 decision. Their lone win was in Detroit in 1982 with a 13-7 victory in Detroit when Lawrence Taylor returned an interception 97 yards for the winning score.

The Giants’ overall record on Thanksgiving Day is 7-4-3 with the majority of their contests before the Super Bowl era.

Dallas has an overall 31-21-2 mark on Turkey Day, and the Cowboys dropped a wild 33-31 game to the Raiders last year.

A Closer Look at Each Team

Giants’ Offense

The Giants average 20.5 points per game with an average of 194.8 passing yards and 157.2 rushing yards. Quarterback Daniel Jones has been sacked 30 times this season.

For the season, Jones has completed 183 of 281 attempts for 1,937 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions. Against Dallas, Jones has 972 yards in six games with a rating of 76.5 with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Barkley should pass the 1,000-yard mark for the season, as he has 953 yards on 213 carries for a 4.5 yards-per-carry clip with six touchdowns for the season. But Dallas has allowed an average of 136.2 yards on the ground this season. Against Dallas for his career, Barkley has 425 yards on 84 carries for a 5.1 average. He had 81 yards against the Cowboys in September and has two 100-yard-plus games.

Barkley also is still the team’s leading receiver with 31 grabs for 210 yards, and Darius Slayton has 24 catches for 413 yards and has surfaced as a deep threat. Rookie Wan’Dale Robinson, who had nine catches for 100 yards against the Lions, also suffered a torn ACL in the game and is lost for the season.

Cowboys’ Offense

Dallas is averaging 25.1 points per season, gaining an average of 218.3 yards through the air, and 136.2 yards on the ground.

Dak Prescott was 22 of 25 for 226 yards with a pair of touchdowns against Minnesota before he was relieved by Cooper Rush. Since he is back from injury, Prescott is 103 of 152 for 1,132 yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions. He has only been sacked seven times. Against the Giants in his career, Prescott has 2,866 yards with 27 touchdowns and five interceptions in 11 games. Prescott has an overall 9-2 mark against the Giants and has won his last seven starts against them.

Tony Pollard has been the Boys’ lead back with 710 yards on 118 carries for a 5.1 average, and Ezekiel Elliott has 485 yards on 124 carries. Both have scored six touchdowns, and are a viable double threat.

CeeDee Lamb is their primary receiving threat with 58 catches for 751 yards with five touchdowns. Lamb is the 11th-leading receiver in the league. Noah Brown has emerged as a steady contributor with 28 catches for 384 yards, and tight end Dalton Schultz has 29 catches for 279 yards.

Kicker Brett Maher is the league’s third-leading scorer with 83 points, converting 19-of-21 field goal attempts.

Giants’ Defense

The Giants are 25th against the run, allowing 135.9 yards per game, and they are 15th against the pass allowing 211.8 per game. They have 20 sacks and have allowed a 13th-best 20.4 points per game.

Safety Julian Love has a team-high 73 tackles and one of the team’s two interceptions. Tackle Dexter Lawrence leads with five sacks and 16 quarterback hits. Lawrence has 40 tackles.

Detroit rushed for 160 yards and passed for 165 yards against them last week.

Cowboys’ Defense

The Cowboys are 26th against the run, issuing 136.1 yards per game, but they are the top unit against the pass, giving up just 174.1 yards per game. The Cowboys also are first in the league in points allowed with a 16.7 average.

Dallas’ success has been through its pass rush, as it has a league-high 42 sacks. Edge rusher Micah Parsons is second in the league with 10 sacks, and Parsons has 40 tackles. Safety Donovan Wilson has a team-high 68 tackles, and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch has 67 stops.

Trevon Diggs has three of the team’s seven interceptions.

Series History and Injuries

The Cowboys lead the overall series 72-47-2. They have won the last three meetings with the last Giants’ win coming at MetLife, 23-19. Dallas defeated New York, 23-16, earlier this season in September at MetLife.The Cowboys have won 10 of the last 11 meetings.

New York last won in Dallas on Sept. 11, 2016, by a 20-19 score. The Giants won both games that season, taking a 10-7 victory in New Jersey.

The Giants lost six players to injury against the Lions. Robinson is out along with center Jon Feliciano (neck), cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee), and offensive tackle Tyre Phillips (neck). Safety Jason Pinnock (jaw) and cornerback Fabian Moreau (ribs) are questionable.

Cowboys linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring) and defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna (neck/shoulder) will not play. Cornerback Kelvin Joseph (illness) is questionable.

Prediction (Overall record 7-3)

The Giants came out flat against the Lions and never recovered, letting a winnable game slip away. Now, they will be in a battle for a playoff spot, and winning in Dallas is never easy based on their recent history. Dallas has rebounded from a slow start and has pushed it into high gear, while the Giants have shown some weaknesses and may be sliding back down into their predestined spot. The question now is how good are they?

Taking the points (Giants+8) is a good play here because New York will bounce back to make it a tight one. The keys for the Giants will be to free Barkley for a big game and to keep the Dallas pass rush at bay. Dallas will need to avoid a letdown after its big win in Minnesota, but the Cowboys will keeping ride their momentum – Cowboys win 27-20

