It’s a good time to be a Bills fan. Bills Mafia is geared up for the rest of the season as tied for first place in the AFC East standings. If you’re a sports bettor, it’s time to put some money behind this promising Buffalo team while you swear allegiance to QB Josh Allen. Odds are up for the 2022-2023 season, and we’ve got the best Buffalo Bills Super Bowl 57 odds.

After a crushing overtime defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2021-22 Divisional playoff, the Bills have rallied as Super Bowl favorites for the 2022-2023 season. They’ve made two consecutive playoff appearances and are looking to finally make it to the Super Bowl and win.

This year, the Bills have what many deem the best roster in football, or at least in the AFC. With Allen at the helm and Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis receiving — plus last season’s No. 1 defense — could this be the Bills’ season? Buffalo is off to a good start with five wins in its first six games

Here’s what the odds are saying for the Bills to win a Super Bowl title of their own.

Buffalo Bills Super Bowl 57 Odds

The Bills opened as the betting favorite for the 2023 Super Bowl across NY sports betting apps. The Chiefs are second behind Buffalo, and they are followed closely by NFC-leading Philadelphia. San Francisco, which has looked great on offense since the acquisition of Christian McCaffrey, and Dallas are on the rise.

Buffalo Bills Odds to Win AFC Championship

To get to the Super Bowl, the Bills will almost certainly have to get past the Chiefs, who have foiled their playoff drives the past two years. Through Week 11, the Bills are slight favorites ahead of the Chiefs to win the AFC title.

Buffalo Bills Regular Season Update

Buffalo snapped a two-game losing streak on Sunday, Nov. 20, with a 31-23 win over the Cleveland Browns. The game was originally scheduled to be played in Buffalo but it got moved to Detroit because of heavy snow in Buffalo.

Speaking of Detroit, the Bills are headed back there for a Thanksgiving game against the Lions, who have surprisingly won three in a row. Buffalo is a hefty 9-point favorite against Detroit, which seems like a lot of points to lay on the road against a team that is hot and will be fired up to perform well on Thanksgiving Day.

Before the win over the Browns, the Bills dropped two in a row. That brought them back to the pack in the AFC East, so they needed the win over Cleveland just to keep pace with Miami at the top of the standings. After the Thanksgiving game, the Bills will play three games in a row against division rivals.

Buffalo Bills Playoff History

It’s been a tough road for Buffalo, and the oddsmakers clearly think their time has come.

The team has made four Super Bowl appearances in Super Bowl 25, 26, 27, and 28 but has yet to win the title.

The Bills suffered a long playoff drought from 1999 to 2017. The 2017 season was the first under the leadership of GM Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott, and that’s when the tide started to change.

In the 2018 NFL draft, Buffalo drafted “savior QB” Josh Allen as the seventh overall pick. That season, Allen competed for the position of starting quarterback and played to a record of 5-6 when he was starting. In 2019, he won the spot as the opening-day starter and a team captain. The Bills have made it to the playoffs every year since.

They still haven’t reached the Super Bowl with Allen, getting closest in 2020 but losing in the AFC Championship game to — you guessed it — the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here’s how the Josh Allen years stack up:

2019: Regular-season record 10-6, lost Wild Card Playoffs

2020: Regular-season record 13-3, lost Conference Championship

2021: Regular-season record 11-6, lost Divisional Playoffs

AP Photo/Noah K. Murray