Best Prop Bets for NY Jets vs. New England Patriots

If you’re only planning to place one prop bet for the New York Jets vs. New England Patriots game Sunday, make it one of the NFL props we list below. The Jets will face the Patriots in Foxboro on Sunday at 1 p.m. in a battle of division rivals. This will be the second time the two AFC East teams will face each other in 22 days. The Patriots defeated the Jets 22-17 on Oct. 30 in East Rutherford.

Claim a $50 free bet for NFL props with DraftKings NY Promo Code

DraftKings New York lists the Patriots as 3.5-point favorites for the game, with New York at +150 moneyline odds as the road underdog and New England at -175 odds as the favorite. Both teams are coming off a bye week.

The Jets (6-3) and Patriots (5-4) are currently in playoff spots in the AFC, but regardless of the outcome, Sunday’s game provides many opportunities for player props. All of the NY online sports betting apps have selections to choose from.

Jets Player Props: Go Under on Wilson’s Pass Yards

Zach Wilson Passing Yards: Under 190.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Wilson has been held under 190.5 yards in three of his six starts this season. The Patriots, as is often the case under defensive-minded Bill Belichick, are sixth in the NFL in fewest passing yards allowed. New England rates No. 1 in the NFL in Hurry Percentage. The Patriots Hurry Percentage of 14.9% is more than 3% higher than any other team.

Let’s put it this way: the Patriots’ defensive front four is skilled at making quarterbacks have “happy feet.” Last season, Wilson threw for 261 yards against the Patriots in two games and was sacked five times.

Granted, Wilson did light the skies up for 355 yards against New England in October, but that gives us more reason to think Belichick, who is effectively the defensive coordinator, will have plenty in store for the young QB.

Zach Wilson First Touchdown Scorer (+2000 Caesars)

Why not put a betting slip in for $20 on this “First TD Scorer” NFL Prop bet from Caesars? The Pats’ defense will hound Wilson all day, and in that case, he won’t be able to find receivers downfield. That might lead to a QB sneak into the end zone or a “flushed from the pocket TD scamper.” Those are the best type of scampers, indeed.

A $20 winning bet on this player prop would pay $400 plus your original stake.

Michael Carter Receiving Yards: Over 13.5 (-115 DraftKings)

With NFL betting you want to find a sneaky good bet, and this one is in that category for us here at NY Sports Day. Carter has been productive for offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur this season. He has 526 all-purpose yards and almost 200 in the air from the backfield. He’s averaged 30 yards per game receiving the last three games for the Jets.

Use Caesars NY Promo Code SHARPBETFULL to claim a $1,250 First Bet for NFL action

Patriots Player Props: Big Day for Harris?

Damien Harris to Score and the Patriots to win (+210 at BetMGM)

The Pats like to feature a single back for a half, and then switch things around to force the defense to respond to a different type of ball carrier. It’s called D-I-V-E-R-S-I-T-Y and the Pats are great at it.

On Sunday, Harris is bound to be featured in offensive sets for chunks at a time. A winning $50 bet on Harris scoring and the Pats winning, would pay out $105 plus your original stake.

Jakobi Meyers to Score 2 Touchdowns (+1200 BetMGM)

Following a few invisible weeks, Meyers was targeted 13 times three weeks ago, and six times in Week 9 in a win over the Colts. The athletic wide receiver from North Carolina already has a career-best three TDs this season, and it’s possible that OC Matt Patricia is starting to feature him more in his play calling.

If Mac Jones gets the ball to Meyers twice for scores, it doesn’t matter who wins the game, your $100 bet with BetMGM New York would win $1,200. Pretty, pretty good.

Rhamondre Stevenson to Score a Touchdown (+100 DraftKings)

The Patriots have basically transitioned Stevenson from a workhorse back that carried the rock to a wideout in the backfield. He’s been targeted 22 times in the last three games and has 161 yards receiving compared to 170 rushing yards. In Week 8 against the Jets, Stevenson had seven catches for 72 yards. We like his chances to find the end zone after catching a ball from Mac Jones this Sunday.

AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes