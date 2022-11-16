The Jets’ matchup with the Patriots in New England Sunday afternoon, Nov. 20, suddenly has taken on a new meaning. It’s not just two teams coming off their bye weeks.

New York enters the game with a 6-3 mark and tied with Buffalo for second place in the AFC East behind first-place Miami (7-3). The Jets are now in the hunt for the division title with games remaining in Miami and Buffalo. If the New York Jets win on Sunday, they will be tied for first place with the Dolphins, who are idle on Sunday.

New England (5-4) also is in the hunt with two games remaining against Buffalo and one against Miami. The Patriots can jump ahead of the Jets in a tiebreaker with a win at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

In their previous encounter this season, the Pats beat the Jets, 22-17, at MetLife on Oct. 30. Pats kicker Nick Folk booted five field goals, and Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was intercepted three times and sacked twice.

Top 3 Sportsbooks for Football Betting

With such a big game on the schedule for Sunday, this is a great time to add a little money to the drama on the field by signing up for one of many NY online sportsbooks. All of the top betting apps are available, including Caesars, DraftKings, and FanDuel.

No matter which one you choose, you are in line to claim bonuses and promo offers just for signing up and depositing. Here is a look at some of the top bonuses available for new customers.

N.Y. Jets vs. New England Patriots Betting Odds

If the Jets are going to pull even with the Dolphins atop the AFC East standings, they will have to overcome underdog odds to do so. The Patriots already beat New York on the road last month, and now they’re 3-point favorites at home in the rematch.

Here are some of the best odds available at a few sportsbooks.

A Closer Look at Each Team

Jets offense

The Jets are coming off a 20-17 upset victory over Buffalo at home last week. Wilson completed 18-of-25 attempts for 154 yards against the Bills, and he has completed 96-of-167 attempts for 1,202 yards overall with four touchdowns and five interceptions. He has been sacked 12 times.

With leading rusher rookie Breece Hall sidelined for the season, Michael Carter took up the slack the last time out with 76 yards on 12 carries. Carter has rushed for 330 yards on 85 carries this season. Recent acquisition James Robinson, who came to New York via a trade with the Jaguars, added 48 yards on 13 carries.

Rookie WR Garrett Wilson has been the team’s prime target with 42 catches for 521 yards with five touchdowns. He caught eight passes for 92 yards last week.

Kicker Greg Zuerlein has made 16 of 20 field goal attempts, and he can be a difference-maker in this game.

Patriots offense

Quarterback Mac Jones had a respectable 20-for-30, 147-yard, one-touchdown effort in a 26-3 victory over the Colts two weeks ago. Jones’s overall production is still not impressive, with 111-of-168, 1,140 yards with four touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Second-year running back Rhamondre Stevenson is emerging as one of the league’s consistent backs with 618 yards on 129 carries for a 4.8-yard-per-carry. Stevenson also has 35 catches out of the backfield.

Jakobi Myers leads all Patriots receivers with 40 catches for 457 yards, and the Pats have six other receivers with double-digit receptions.

Ex-Jet Folk continues to haunt his old team and is among the league leaders among his peers.

Jets Defense

The Jets’ defense continues to rise, and the team will begin the weekend ranked as the seventh overall best unit in the NFL. Their pass defense is ninth (201.2) and their run defense is 11th (110.9). The Jets’ scoring defense is 10th, allowing 19.6 points per game.

C.J. Mosley has 88 tackles, and Quinnen Williams has seven sacks. Both of them are having Pro Bowl seasons. Lamarcus Joyner leads the team with three interceptions. Rookie corner Sauce Gardner has 13 passes defended.

The only drawback for the unit is their red zone defense, which is 17th (58.3%) and third-down defense is 22nd (42.1%).

The Jets have 26 total sacks. and they will pressure Jones.

Patriots’ Defense

The Pats’ unit is 13th overall. Their scoring defense is sixth in the league, as they have allowed 18.4 points per game. Their pass defense is 11th (204.3) and their run defense is 19th (120.7).

Matthew Judon leads the league with 11.5 sacks. and the team’s total of 32 is second overall. In last week’s victory over the Colts, the Pats’ defense recorded nine sacks, and one interception, and limited them to 121 overall yards.

Pats’ head coach Bill Belichick will again throw a number of looks at Wilson, and the young quarterback’s performance will be a major key to this game.

Series History and Injuries

This will be the 125th meeting between the two clubs, and the Patriots have a 70-53-1 advantage.

New England has won the last 13 meetings, and the Jets’ last win was Dec. 27, 2015, in a 26-20 overtime victory at MetLife. The Jets’ last win in New England was in a 2011 playoff game by a 28-21 score. New York is 25-38-1 at New England and 4-18 at Gillette Stadium. Since 2007, the Jets have six wins in the series.

Jets’ defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (elbow) is out. Wide receiver Corey Davis (knee) and guard Nate Hebrig (leg) are both expected to play.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Patriots didn’t have anyone on the injury report.

Prediction (Overall record 7-2)

Regardless of their record, the Jets still need to get rid of the Patriots’ “curse” to help their psyche. Their last meeting — a 22-17 Patriots victory — was the closest deficit since the Jets dropped a 30-27 decision in November 2020. The Jets could be the Cinderella team like the Bengals were last season.

The line (Jets +3) is a real tease especially with Folk always looming, but there is some magic in the North Jersey air these days — Jets win 30-24

AP Photo/Bryan Woolston