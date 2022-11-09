NY Giants Odds to Make the Playoffs

Will the Giants beat the odds this year or add a disappointing second half to a string of lackluster seasons? A look at the NY Giants playoff odds is a good place to start answering that question.

It wasn’t going to be too hard for NY Giants to outperform their 2021 season when they won four games. In fact, thanks to a 6-2 start, they’ve already done that. The Giants haven’t made the playoffs since 2016 when they lost the Wild Card Game, but things are looking up this season.

But wait! During the offseason whispers started that the Giants could be one of the biggest sleepers of the season. The most important change to the Giants this year is the coaching staff. New head coach Brian Daboll and new GM Joe Schoen were key figures in the Buffalo Bills’ success in recent years, and Giants fans are hoping to see what they can do this season.

We think the team has a shot at surprising us all. The Giants have won four in a row and now host the Houston Texans after a week off to get healthy.

New York Giants Odds to Make the 2022 Playoffs

With the NFL season in full swing, New York sportsbooks are getting in on the action. You can wager on all kinds of bets, from regular season win totals, odds to win the Super Bowl, odds to win the NFC or AFC Championships, fewest points scored, most points scored, player props, and more.

One of the most popular wagers is who will make it to the NFL playoffs. The Giants’ odds are looking better than they have in years. Here is a glance at their odds to make the playoffs at various sportsbooks as of Nov. 9.

Which Teams are Favored to Make the NFL Playoffs?

The Giants are far from the only team with a good chance to qualify for the postseason. Here is a look at the teams with the best odds to get there, according to DraftKings. Odds for the Buffalo Bills, the Philadelphia Eagles, or the Kansas City Chief are not available at DraftKings because those odds are incredibly low.

Minnesota Vikings -10,000

Dallas Cowboys -10,000

Baltimore Ravens: -1800

Tennessee Titans -500

San Francisco 49ers -400

Miami Dolphins -400

New York Giants -250

Seattle Seahawks -250

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -210

Los Angeles Chargers -180

NY Giants Regular Season Update

The Giants were off in Week 9, which gave them an extra week to prepare for their Week 10 match-up against the Houston Texans. New York has been favored by 6.5 points versus the Texans all week, and this is the first of two home games against last-place teams (vs Detroit in Week 11) that it needs to win in order to set up a pivotal four-game stretch against division foes that could give the Giants a major leg up in their quest to win the NFC East title.

AP Photo/Ben VanHouten