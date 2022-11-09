New York Online Casino, Poker, Addabbo Priorities

State Sen. Joseph P. Addabbo Jr. remained consistent today, talking to NY Sports Day about his plans to have lawmakers discuss New York online casino and poker legalization in 2023. It’s what he’s been saying since April, when iGaming bills failed to move out of the New York State Legislature.

Legalizing iGaming is a priority, Addabbo said just a day after winning reelection.

The Democrat who’s moving in with his mother in Ozone Park now that redistricting pushed his Howard Beach home out of District 15 tells NY Sports Day that iGaming needs to happen.

At the moment, New Yorkers are either gambling on illegal casino sites or legal ones outside of the Empire State. Not only does that cost New York “billions,” he said it endangers players.

Once New York regulates online casino and poker, it’ll be easier to help bettors with gambling addictions, Addabbo said.

Addabbo tells NY Sports Day:

It’s not only about the fiscal argument.

New York Online Casino, Poker, Are On Addabbo’s January Agenda

When the New York State Legislature reconvenes in January, Addabbo says he wants to resume work on bills he and Assemblyman J. Gary Pretlow introduced earlier this year.

Ideally, he’d like to include New York online casino and poker legislation in the Fiscal Year 2024 New York State Executive Budget. That adds Gov. Kathy C. Hochul to the conversation immediately, Addabbo notes.

However, if the bills don’t make it into the January executive budget proposal, he’ll work to add it to the overall budget legislators pass in April.

Addabbo said he’d also like to revisit online sports betting. Reducing the 51% tax sportsbook operators pay would be one consideration. He’d also like to add more operators to the state’s list of nine sites.

“[But] only if it’s beneficial to the people of New York,” Addabbo says.