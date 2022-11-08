Don’t look now, but if the NFL playoffs began this weekend, the New York Jets would be in for the first time since 2010. A four-game winning streak in the first half of the season and last weekend’s stunning upset of the Buffalo Bills has their record at 6-3 overall, and the NY Jets’ odds of making the playoffs are improving by the week.

It’s why Jets fans, who watched their team go 4-13 last season, might want to put a little extra money on the team.

One of the biggest reasons to hope is that this is Coach Robert Saleh’s second season, and he’s had more time to get the pieces in the places he wants. Saleh and GM Joe Douglas snagged some great draft picks in April, and they’ve managed to fill out the offense with some receivers who might finally turn QB Zach Wilson into the weapon Jets fans have hoped for since he was drafted in 2021.

New York Jets Odds to Make the Playoffs

New York sportsbooks have all kinds of bets available for the 2022-2023 NFL season. You can bet on regular season win totals, odds to win the Super Bowl, odds to win the AFC or NFC Championships, fewest/most points scored, player props, and more.

And, of course, odds on which teams are most likely to make it to the NFL playoffs. Here are the prices that oddsmakers have for the Jets to make it to the postseason as of Oct. 26.

As a result of their 6-3 record, the Jets’ odds in various markets have come crashing down. In a competitive AFC playoff picture, the Jets will need to keep winning more than they lose if they want to qualify for the postseason. We’ve got the most competitive futures odds for the Jets:

Which Teams are Favored to Make the NFL Playoffs?

Here are the teams predicted to make the playoffs and their running odds at DraftKings NY. The sportsbook does not list the odds for the Buffalo Bills, the Philadelphia Eagles, or the Kansas City Chiefs to make the playoffs because those odds are incredibly low.

Minnesota Vikings -10,000

Dallas Cowboys -10,000

Baltimore Ravens: -1800

Tennessee Titans -500

San Francisco 49ers -400

Miami Dolphins -400

New York Giants -250

Seattle Seahawks -250

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -210

Los Angeles Chargers -180

NY Jets Regular Season Update

The Jets scored perhaps the biggest upset of the NFL season last weekend when they rallied from a halftime deficit to defeat the Buffalo Bills 20-17. The stalwart New York defense limited the high-octane Bills offense to three points in the second half. The Jets scored the winning points on Greg Zuerlein’s 28-yard field goal with 1 minute, 45 seconds left in the game.

New York is idle in Week 10 and will prepare for a Week 11 road match-up against the division rival New England Patriots, who beat the Jets 22-17 in Week 8.

